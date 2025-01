Μαρία Σάκκαρη: Ήττα από την Οσόριο (2-1) και αποκλεισμός από το Australian Open

A rollicking contest comes to a close!



It's @CamiOsorioTenis who gets the better of Maria Sakkara, finally, after two-and-a-half hours.



She's through 6-4 6-7(4) 6-4



It's only round one, by the way! How good is this!@wwos • @espn • @eurosport • @wowowtennis • #AusOpen… pic.twitter.com/W15PWPiTuD