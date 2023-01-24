Oι υποψηφιότητες των φετινών βραβείων Όσκαρ - Η ταινία ξεχωρίζει με 11 υποψηφιότητες

Δείτε αναλυτικά

Ανακοινώθηκαν σήμερα Τρίτη (24.1.2023) οι υποψηφιότητες για τα βραβεία Όσκαρ 2023, καθώς η 95η τελετή απονομής θα γίνει την Κυριακή 12 Μαρτίου στο Dolby Theatre στο Λος Άντζελες της Καλιφόρνια. Από τις υποψηφιότητες στα βραβεία Όσκαρ 2023 ξεχωρίζει η ταινία “Everything Everywhere All At Once” με 11, συμπεριλαμβανομένων το βραβείο «Καλύτερης Ταινίας», «Σκηνοθεσίας» και «Α’ Γυναικείου Ρόλου». Επίσης, ξεχωρίζει και το “All Quiet on the Western Front” με 9, συμπεριλαμβανομένων των «Καλύτερης Ταινίας» και «Ξενόγλωσσης Ταινίας».

Αναλυτικά οι υποψηφιότητες για τα βραβεία Όσκαρ 2023:

Β’ Γυναικείου Ρόλου Angela Basset – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Hong Chau – The Whale

Kerry Condon – The Banshees of Inisherin

Jamie Lee Curtis – Everything Everywhere All At Once

Stephanie Hsu – Everything Everywhere All At Once Κοστουμιών Babylon

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris Ήχου All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Batman

Elvis

Top Gun: Maverick Πρωτότυπης Μουσικής All Quiet on the Western Front

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All At Once

The Fabelmans Διασκευασμένου Σεναρίου All Quiet on the Western Front

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Living

Top Gun: Maverick

Women Talking