Βραβεία Όσκαρ 2023: Τα φαβορί παίρνουν θέση

Οι «φιναλίστ» σε 10 κατηγορίες βραβείων Όσκαρ για το 2023 ανακοινώθηκαν από την Ακαδημία Κινηματογραφικών Τεχνών και Επιστημών, συμπεριλαμβανομένων των ταινιών στις κατηγορίες «Καλύτερου Ντοκιμαντέρ», «Καλύτερης Ξενόγλωσσης» αλλά και «Καλύτερου Ντοκιμαντέρ Μικρού Μήκους», «Καλύτερου Μακιγιάζ» και «Καλύτερων Οπτικών Εφέ».
Πρόκειται για τις «shortlists», τις λίστες δηλαδή που ανακοινώνει η Ακαδημία, πριν ανακοινώσει τις τελικές υποψηφιότητες για τα βραβεία Όσκαρ κάθε χρονιάς. Ειδικότερα, όπως αναφέρει το The Hollywood Reporter, από τις 192 διεθνείς ταινίες, ξεχώρισαν 15, εκ των οποίων η μία από το Πακιστάν, δίνοντας στη χώρα την πρώτη της υποψηφιότητα.
Η shortlist για το Όσκαρ Καλύτερης Ξενόγλωσσης» περιλαμβάνει το Close (Βέλγιο), το Decision to Leave (Νότια Κορέα), το All Quiet on the Western Front (Γερμανία), το Bardo του Alejandro G. Iñárritu (Μεξικό) και το Joyland (Πακιστάν) μεταξύ άλλων.
Παράλληλα, οι ταινίες που αναμένονται να σαρώσουν, όπως το Babylon, το All Quiet on the Western Front, το Avatar: The Way of Water, το Elvis, το The Whale αλλά και το Top Gun: Maverick, ήδη έχουν κάνει την εμφάνισή τους στις «μικρές» κατηγορίες, με τους περισσότερους να εκτιμούν ότι έχουν κλείσει θέση και στις «μεγάλες» κατηγορίες.
Μεταξύ των συντελεστών που αξίζουν αναγνώριση, είναι ο δύο φορές βραβευμένος με Όσκαρ Άντι Νέλσον, ο οποίος με 22 υποψηφιότητες για Όσκαρ κατέχει το ρεκόρ των περισσότερων υποψηφιοτήτων στις κατηγορίες ήχου και επί του παρόντος ισοβαθμεί με τον Ράντι Νιούμαν στην τρίτη θέση μεταξύ αυτών που ζουν ακόμη. Φέτος, η ηχητική του δουλειά περιλαμβάνεται σε τρεις ταινίες: Babylon, The Batman και Elvis.
Η ψηφοφορία για την απόφαση των τελικών υποψηφιοτήτων θα διεξαχθεί από τις 12 έως τις 17 Ιανουαρίου και οι τελικές λίστες θα ανακοινωθούν στις 24 Ιανουαρίου. Τα 95α Όσκαρ έχουν προγραμματιστεί να διεξαχθούν στις 12 Μαρτίου στο Dolby Theatre του Χόλιγουντ.
Αναλυτικά οι λίστες για τις τελικές υποψηφιότητες των φετινών βραβείων Όσκαρ με τις καλύτερες ταινίες:
Ντοκιμαντέρ
All That Breathes
All the Beauty and the Bloodshed
Bad Axe
Children of the Mist
Descendant
Fire of Love
Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, a Journey, a Song
Hidden Letters
A House Made of Splinters
The Janes
Last Flight Home
Moonage Daydream
Navalny
Retrograde
The Territory
Ντοκιμαντέρ μικρού μήκους
American Justice on Trial: People v. Newton
Anastasia
Angola Do You Hear Us? Voices from a Plantation Prison
As Far as They Can Run
The Elephant Whisperers
The Flagmakers
Happiness Is £4 Million
Haulout
Holding Moses
How Do You Measure a Year?
The Martha Mitchell Effect
Nuisance Bear
Shut Up and Paint
Stranger at the Gate
38 at the Garden
Ξενόγλωσσης
Argentina, Argentina, 1985
Austria, Corsage
Belgium, Close
Cambodia, Return to Seoul
Denmark, Holy Spider
France, Saint Omer
Germany, All Quiet on the Western Front
India, Last Film Show
Ireland, The Quiet Girl
Mexico, Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths
Morocco, The Blue Caftan
Pakistan, Joyland
Poland, EO
South Korea, Decision to Leave
Sweden, Cairo Conspiracy
Μακιγιάζ
All Quiet on the Western Front
Amsterdam
Babylon
The Batman
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Blonde
Crimes of the Future
Elvis
Emancipation
The Whale
Πρωτότυπης μουσικής
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
Babylon
The Banshees of Inisherin
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Devotion
Don’t Worry Darling
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Fabelmans
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
Nope
She Said
The Woman King
Women Talking
Πρωτότυπου τραγουδιού
“Time” from Amsterdam
“Nothing Is Lost (You Give Me Strength)” from Avatar: The Way of Water
“Lift Me Up” from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
“This Is A Life” from Everything Everywhere All at Once
“Ciao Papa” from Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
“Til You’re Home” from A Man Called Otto
“Naatu Naatu” from RRR
“My Mind & Me” from Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me
“Good Afternoon” from Spirited
“Applause” from Tell It like a Woman
“Stand Up” from Till
“Hold My Hand” from Top Gun: Maverick
“Dust & Ash” from The Voice of Dust and Ash
“Carolina” from Where the Crawdads Sing
“New Body Rhumba” from White Noise
Ταινία μικρού μήκους κινουμένων σχεδίων
Black Slide
The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse
The Debutante
The Flying Sailor
The Garbage Man
Ice Merchants
It’s Nice in Here
More than I Want to Remember
My Year of Dicks
New Moon
An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It
Passenger
Save Ralph
Sierra
Steakhouse
Ταινία μικρού μήκους με ζωντανή δράση
All in Favor
Almost Home
An Irish Goodbye
Ivalu
Le Pupille
The Lone Wolf
Nakam
Night Ride
Plastic Killer
The Red Suitcase
The Right Words
Sideral
The Treatment
Tula
Warsha
Ήχου
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
Babylon
The Batman
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
Moonage Daydream
Top Gun: Maverick
Οπτικά Εφέ
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Batman
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore
Jurassic World Dominion
Nope
Thirteen Lives
Top Gun: Maverick
