Ανακοινώθηκαν οι υποψηφιότητες για τα Oscar

Οι οσκαρικές υποψηφιότητες για την 92η Τελετή Απονομής των Βραβείων Οσκαρ ανακοινώθηκαν!

Η φετινή Τελετή Απονομής των Βραβείων Όσκαρ, θα γίνει την Κυριακή 10 Φεβρουαρίου (προς ξημερώματα Δευτέρας στην Ελλάδα), στο Dolby Theatre του Hollywood.



Διαβάστε αναλυτικά όλες τις υποψηφιότητες:



Καλύτερη Ταινία- Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, The Irishman, Parasite, 1917, Marriage Story, Ford V Ferrari, JoJo, Joker, Little Women



Σκηνοθεσία- The Irishman, Joker, 1917, Once Upon a Time.. in Hollywood, Parasite

Α' Ανδρικός Ρόλος- Antonio Banderas, Leonardo Di Caprio, Adam Driver, Joaquin Phoenix, Jonathan Pryce

Α' Γυναικείος Ρόλος- Cynthia Erivo, Scarlett Johansson, Saoirse Ronan, Charlize Theron

Β' Ανδρικός Ρόλος- Tom Hanks, Anthony Hopkins, Al Pacino, Joe Pesci, Brad Pitt

B' Γυναικείος Ρόλος- Kathy Bates, Laura Dern, Scarlett Johansson, Florence Pugh

Διασκευασμένο Σενάριο- Taika Waititi (“Jojo Rabbit”), Steve Zaillian (“The Irishman”), Anthony McCarten (“The Two Popes”), Greta Gerwig (“Little Women”), Todd Phillips and Scott Silver (“Joker”).

Πρωτότυπο Σενάριο- Rian Johnson (“Knives Out”), Noah Baumbach (“Marriage Story”), Sam Mendes and Krysty Wilson-Cairns (“1917”), Quentin Tarantino (“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”), Bong Joon Ho and Han Jin Won (“Parasite”).

Φωτογραφία- The Irishman, Joker, The Lighthouse, 1917, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Κοστούμια- The Irishman, JojoRabbit, Joker, Little Women, Once Upon a time.. in Hollywood

Μοντάζ- Ford V Ferrari, The Irishman, Jojo Rabbit, Joker

Μακιγιάζ και Κομμώσεις- Bombshell, Joker, Judy, Malificent: Mistress of Evil, 1917

Μουσική- Joker, Little Women, Marriage Story, 1917, Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker

Τραγούδι- I can't let you throw youreself away, Love me again, I'm standing with you, Into thw unknown, Stand up

Ήχος- Ford V Ferrari, Joker, 1917, Star Wars: The rise of Skywalker,

Ηχητικά Εφέ- AdAstra, Ford V Ferrari, Joker, 1917, Once Upon a Time.. in Hollywood

Οπτικά Εφέ- Avengers End Game, The Irishman, The Lion King, 1917, Star Wars: The rise of Skywalker

Ταινία Κινουμένων Σχεδίων- How to train your Dragon, I lost my body

Διεθνής Ταινία- Corpus Cristi, Honeyland, Les Miserables, Pain and Glory, Parasite

Ντοκιμαντέρ - Μεγάλου Μήκους- American Factory, The Cave, The Edge of Democracy, For Sama, Honeyland

Ντοκιμαντέρ - Μικρού Μήκους- In the Absence, Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone, Life overtakes me, St. Louis Superman, Walk run Cha -Cha

Μικρού Μήκους Ταινία - Animation- Daughter, Hair Love, Kitbull, Memorable, Sister

Μικρού Μήκους Ταινία - Live Action- Brotherhood, Nefta Football Club, The Neighboors' Window, Saria.