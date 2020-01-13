Ανακοινώθηκαν οι υποψηφιότητες για τα Oscar

Δείτε αναλυτικά
Οι οσκαρικές υποψηφιότητες για την 92η Τελετή Απονομής των Βραβείων Οσκαρ ανακοινώθηκαν!
Η φετινή Τελετή Απονομής των Βραβείων Όσκαρ, θα γίνει την Κυριακή 10 Φεβρουαρίου (προς ξημερώματα Δευτέρας στην Ελλάδα), στο Dolby Theatre του Hollywood.
Διαβάστε αναλυτικά όλες τις υποψηφιότητες:
Καλύτερη Ταινία- Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, The Irishman, Parasite, 1917, Marriage Story, Ford V Ferrari, JoJo, Joker, Little Women
Σκηνοθεσία- The Irishman, Joker, 1917, Once Upon a Time.. in Hollywood, Parasite
Α' Ανδρικός Ρόλος- Antonio Banderas, Leonardo Di Caprio, Adam Driver, Joaquin Phoenix, Jonathan Pryce
Α' Γυναικείος Ρόλος- Cynthia Erivo, Scarlett Johansson, Saoirse Ronan, Charlize Theron
Β' Ανδρικός Ρόλος- Tom Hanks, Anthony Hopkins, Al Pacino, Joe Pesci, Brad Pitt
B' Γυναικείος Ρόλος- Kathy Bates, Laura Dern, Scarlett Johansson, Florence Pugh
Διασκευασμένο Σενάριο- Taika Waititi (“Jojo Rabbit”), Steve Zaillian (“The Irishman”), Anthony McCarten (“The Two Popes”), Greta Gerwig (“Little Women”), Todd Phillips and Scott Silver (“Joker”).
Πρωτότυπο Σενάριο- Rian Johnson (“Knives Out”), Noah Baumbach (“Marriage Story”), Sam Mendes and Krysty Wilson-Cairns (“1917”), Quentin Tarantino (“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”), Bong Joon Ho and Han Jin Won (“Parasite”).
Φωτογραφία- The Irishman, Joker, The Lighthouse, 1917, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Κοστούμια- The Irishman, JojoRabbit, Joker, Little Women, Once Upon a time.. in Hollywood
Μοντάζ- Ford V Ferrari, The Irishman, Jojo Rabbit, Joker
Μακιγιάζ και Κομμώσεις- Bombshell, Joker, Judy, Malificent: Mistress of Evil, 1917
Μουσική- Joker, Little Women, Marriage Story, 1917, Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker
Τραγούδι- I can't let you throw youreself away, Love me again, I'm standing with you, Into thw unknown, Stand up
Ήχος- Ford V Ferrari, Joker, 1917, Star Wars: The rise of Skywalker,
Ηχητικά Εφέ- AdAstra, Ford V Ferrari, Joker, 1917, Once Upon a Time.. in Hollywood
Οπτικά Εφέ- Avengers End Game, The Irishman, The Lion King, 1917, Star Wars: The rise of Skywalker
Ταινία Κινουμένων Σχεδίων- How to train your Dragon, I lost my body
Διεθνής Ταινία- Corpus Cristi, Honeyland, Les Miserables, Pain and Glory, Parasite
Ντοκιμαντέρ - Μεγάλου Μήκους- American Factory, The Cave, The Edge of Democracy, For Sama, Honeyland
Ντοκιμαντέρ - Μικρού Μήκους- In the Absence, Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone, Life overtakes me, St. Louis Superman, Walk run Cha -Cha
Μικρού Μήκους Ταινία - Animation- Daughter, Hair Love, Kitbull, Memorable, Sister
Μικρού Μήκους Ταινία - Live Action- Brotherhood, Nefta Football Club, The Neighboors' Window, Saria.