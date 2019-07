Ο γιος της ατίθασης πριγκίπισσας Στεφανί του Μονακό μεγάλωσε και παντρεύτηκε!

View this post on Instagram

#New Princess Stéphanie‘s son, Louis Ducruet, married Marie Chevallier in Monaco (26th-27th July) . The civil ceremony took place at Prince's Palace of Monaco, and the religious wedding was held the following day at Monaco Cathedral. For the civil ceremony Marie wore a jumpsuit by Rosa Clara; her wedding gown was designed by Pauline Ducruet and Atelier Boisanger. #monegasqueprincelyfamily #princessstephanie #louisducruet #mariechevallier #royalwedding #weddingday #princealbert #princesscaroline #royalfamily #instaroyals #royalnews