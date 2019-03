Αποπειράθηκε να αυτοκτονήσει η κόρη του Μάικλ Τζάκσον;

View this post on Instagram

happy birthday my darling gooko you have grown into such a strong and brave and handsome young man and there are no words to express my gratitude for you and how proud i am of all the things you do. you are the greatest big brother anyone could ever ask for, you are my rock, my anchor, my ride or die. i know you know all of this and it’s a lil unnecessary cuz we’ve got that weird but cool twin telepathy shit goin’ on but the gram will be the gram so here you go. i love you with all of my heart and soul til the sun goes black and even after that ♥️

A post shared by Paris-Michael K. Jackalope (@parisjackson) on Feb 13, 2019 at 5:56pm PST