Ιράν: 25χρονη παρενοχλήθηκε σεξουαλικά και συνελήφθη επειδή δεν φορούσε χιτζάμπ

Her name is Roshank Molaei—a woman who dared to defend herself against sexual assault in public. But guess what? In the twisted logic of this regime, it’s not the assault that’s the crime; it’s the fact that her hair was showing while she did it.



So now, instead of punishing the… https://t.co/W8jGIL0uIV pic.twitter.com/hyxeDOvBtX