Γάζα: Ο ισραηλινός στρατός εντόπισε τις σορούς 6 ομήρων

The IDF confirms it retrieved from Gaza the bodies of 6 hostages who were kidnapped by Hamas on October 7.



Hersh Goldberg, 23

Eden Yerushalmi, 24

Carmel Gat, 39

Almog Sarusi, 26

Alex Lubnov, 32

Ori Danino, 25



May their memories be a blessing