Critics Choice Awards 2024: Η Emma Stone πήρε το βραβείο καλύτερης ηθοποιού για το Poor Things

Όλοι οι νικητές
Ακόμα ένα βραβείο πήρε η Emma Stone για το ρόλο της στο Poor Things του Γιώργου Λάνθιμου.
Μετά τη Χρυσή Σφαίρα, η Emma Stone τιμήθηκε με το βραβείο της καλύτερης Ηθοποιού από το Critics Choice Awards.
Το βραβείο της καλύτερης ταινίας πήρε το «Oppenheimer» το οποίο «σάρωσε» με συνολικά 8 βραβεία (Καλύτερης Ταινίας, του Καλύτερου Σκηνοθέτη, Β΄ Ανδρικού Ρόλου και του Καλύτερου Καστ).
Στα 6 βραβεία σταμάτησε η «Barbie» ανάμεσά τους το βραβείο για Καλύτερο πρωτότυπο σενάριο και αυτό για την Καλύτερη Κωμωδία.
Αναλυτικά οι υποψηφιότητες και οι νικητές
Best Picture
“American Fiction” (MGM)
“Barbie” (Warner Bros.)
“The Color Purple” (Warner Bros.)
“The Holdovers” (Focus Features)
“Killers of the Flower Moon” (Apple Original Films/Paramount Pictures)
“Maestro” (Netflix)
“Oppenheimer” (Universal Pictures) (ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ)
“Past Lives” (A24)
“Poor Things” (Searchlight Pictures)
“Saltburn” (Amazon MGM Studios)
Best Actor
Paul Giamatti — The Holdovers (ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ)
Bradley Cooper — Maestro
Leonardo DiCaprio — Killers of the Flower Moon
Colman Domingo — Rustin
Cillian Murphy — Oppenheimer
Jeffrey Wright — American Fiction
Best Actress
Emma Stone — Poor Things (ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ)
Lily Gladstone — Killers of the Flower Moon
Sandra Hüller — Anatomy of a Fall
Greta Lee — Past Lives
Carey Mulligan — Maestro
Margot Robbie — Barbie
Best Supporting Actor
Robert Downey Jr. — Oppenheimer (ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ)
Sterling K. Brown — American Fiction
Robert DeNiro — Killers of the Flower Moon
Ryan Gosling — Barbie
Charles Melton — May December
Mark Ruffalo — Poor Things
Best Supporting Actress
Da’Vine Joy Randolph — The Holdovers (ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ)
Emily Blunt — Oppenheimer
Danielle Brooks — The Color Purple
America Ferrera — Barbie
Jodie Foster — Nyad
Julianne Moore — May December
Best Young Actor/Actress
Dominic Sessa — The Holdovers (ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ)
Abby Ryder Forston — Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret
Ariana Greenblatt — Barbie
Calah Lane — Wonka
Milo Machado Graner — Anatomy of a Fall
Madeleine Yuna Voyles — The Creator
Best Acting Ensemble
Oppenheimer (ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ)
Air
Barbie
The Color Purple
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
Best Director
Christopher Nolan — Oppenheimer (ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ)
Bradley Cooper — Maestro
Greta Gerwig — Barbie
Yorgos Lanthimos — Poor Things
Alexander Payne — The Holdovers
Martin Scorsese — Killers of the Flower Moon
Best Original Screenplay
Barbie — Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach (ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ)
Air — Alex Convery
The Holdovers – David Hemingson
Maestro — Bradley Cooper, Josh Singer
May December — Samy Burch
Past Lives — Celine Song
Best Adapted Screenplay
American Fiction — Cord Jefferson (ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ)
Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret — Kelly Fremon Craig
All of Us Strangers — Andrew Haigh
Killers of the Flower Moon — Martin Scorsese, Eric Roth
Poor Things — Tony McNamara
Oppenheimer — Christopher Nolan
Best Cinematography
Hoyte van Hoytema – Oppenheimer (ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ)
Matthew Libatique – Maestro
Rodrigo Prieto – Barbie
Rodrigo Prieto – Killers of the Flower Moon
Robbie Ryan – Poor Things
Linus Sandgren – Saltburn
Best Production Design
Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer – Barbie (ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ)
Suzie Davies, Charlotte Dirickx – Saltburn
Ruth De Jong, Claire Kaufman – Oppenheimer
Jack Fisk, Adam Willis – Killers of the Flower Moon
James Price, Shona Heath, Szusza Mihalek – Poor Things
Adam Stockhausen, Kris Moran – Asteroid City
Best Editing
Jennifer Lame – Oppenheimer (ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ)
William Goldenberg – Air
Nick Houy – Barbie
Yorgos Mavropsaridis – Poor Things
Thelma Schoonmaker – Killers of the Flower Moon
Michelle Tesoro – Maestro
Best Costume Design
Jacqueline Durran – Barbie (ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ)
Lindy Hemming – Wonka
Francine Jamison-Tanchuck – The Color Purple
Holly Waddington – Poor Things
Jacqueline West – Killers of the Flower Moon
Janty Yates, David Crossman – Napoleon
Best Hair and Makeup
Barbie (ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ)
The Color Purple
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Priscilla
Best Visual Effects
Oppenheimer (ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ)
The Creator
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
Poor Things
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Best Comedy
Barbie (ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ)
American Fiction
Bottoms
The Holdovers
No Hard Feelings
Poor Things
Best Animated Feature
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ)
The Boy and the Heron
Elemental
Nimona
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem
Wish
Best Foreign Language Film
Anatomy of a Fall (ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ)
Godzilla Minus One
Perfect Days
Society of the Snow
The Taste of Things
The Zone of Interest
Best Original Song
“I’m Just Ken” – Barbie (ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ)
“Dance the Night” – Barbie
“Peaches” – The Super Mario Bros. Movie
“Road to Freedom” – Rustin
“This Wish” – Wish
“What Was I Made For” – Barbie
Best Score
Ludwig Göransson – Oppenheimer (ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ)
Jerskin Fendrix – Poor Things
Michael Giacchino – Society of the Snow
Daniel Pemberton – Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Robbie Robertson – Killers of the Flower Moon
Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt – Barbie
Best Drama Series
Succession (HBO | Max) – ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ
The Crown (Netflix)
The Diplomat (Netflix)
The Last of Us (HBO | Max)
Loki (Disney+)
The Morning Show (Apple TV+)
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds (Paramount+)
Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty (HBO | Max)
Best Actor in a Drama Series
Kieran Culkin – Succession (HBO | Max) – ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ
Tom Hiddleston – Loki (Disney+)
Timothy Olyphant – Justified: City Primeval (FX)
Pedro Pascal – The Last of Us (HBO | Max)
Ramón Rodríguez – Will Trent (ABC)
Jeremy Strong – Succession (HBO | Max)
Best Actress in a Drama Series
Sarah Snook – Succession (HBO | Max) – ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ
Jennifer Aniston – The Morning Show (Apple TV+)
Aunjanue Ellis – Justified: City Primeval (FX)
Bella Ramsey – The Last of Us (HBO | Max)
Keri Russell – The Diplomat (Netflix)
Reese Witherspoon – The Morning Show (Apple TV+)
Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Billy Crudup – The Morning Show (Apple TV+) – ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ
Khalid Abdalla – The Crown (Netflix)
Ron Cephas Jones – Truth Be Told (Apple TV+)
Matthew MacFadyen – Succession (HBO | Max)
Ke Huy Quan – Loki (Disney+)
Rufus Sewell – The Diplomat (Netflix)
Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Elizabeth Debicki – The Crown (Netflix) – ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ
Nicole Beharie – The Morning Show (Apple TV+)
Sophia Di Martino – Loki (Disney+)
Celia Rose Gooding – Star Trek: Strange New Worlds (Paramount+)
Karen Pittman – The Morning Show (Apple TV+)
Christina Ricci – Yellowjackets (Showtime)
Best Comedy Series
The Bear (FX) – ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ
Abbott Elementary (ABC)
Barry (HBO | Max)
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)
Poker Face (Peacock)
Reservation Dogs (FX)
Shrinking (Apple TV+)
What We Do in the Shadows (FX)
Best Actor in a Comedy Series
Jeremy Allen White – The Bear (FX) – ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ
Bill Hader – Barry (HBO | Max)
Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
Kayvan Novak – What We Do in the Shadows (FX)
Drew Tarver – The Other Two (HBO | Max)
D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai – Reservation Dogs (FX)
Best Actress in a Comedy Series
Ayo Edebiri – The Bear (FX) – ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ
Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)
Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary (ABC)
Bridget Everett – Somebody Somewhere (HBO | Max)
Devery Jacobs – Reservation Dogs (FX)
Natasha Lyonne – Poker Face (Peacock)
Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Ebon Moss-Bachrach – The Bear (FX) – ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ
Phil Dunster – Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)
Harrison Ford – Shrinking (Apple TV+)
Harvey Guillén – What We Do in the Shadows (FX)
James Marsden – Jury Duty (Amazon Freevee)
Henry Winkler – Barry (HBO | Max)
Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Meryl Streep – Only Murders in the Building (Hulu) – ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ
Paulina Alexis – Reservation Dogs (FX)
Alex Borstein – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)
Janelle James – Abbott Elementary (ABC)
Sheryl Lee Ralph – Abbott Elementary (ABC)
Jessica Williams – Shrinking (Apple TV+)
Best Limited Series
Beef (Netflix) – ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ
Daisy Jones & the Six (Prime Video)
Fargo (FX)
Fellow Travelers (Showtime)
Lessons in Chemistry (Apple TV+)
Love & Death (HBO | Max)
A Murder at the End of the World (FX)
A Small Light (National Geographic)
Best Movie Made for Television
The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial (Showtime)
Finestkind (Paramount+)
Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie (Peacock)
No One Will Save You (Hulu)
Quiz Lady (Hulu) – ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ
Reality (HBO | Max)
Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television
Steven Yeun – Beef (Netflix) – ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ
Matt Bomer – Fellow Travelers (Showtime)
Tom Holland – The Crowded Room (Apple TV+)
David Oyelowo – Lawmen: Bass Reeves (Paramount+)
Tony Shalhoub – Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie (Peacock)
Kiefer Sutherland – The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial (Showtime)
Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television
Ali Wong – Beef (Netflix) – ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ
Kaitlyn Dever – No One Will Save You (Hulu)
Carla Gugino – The Fall of the House of Usher (Netflix)
Brie Larson – Lessons in Chemistry (Apple TV+)
Bel Powley – A Small Light (National Geographic)
Sydney Sweeney – Reality (HBO | Max)
Juno Temple – Fargo (FX)
Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television
Jonathan Bailey – Fellow Travelers (Showtime) – ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ
Taylor Kitsch – Painkiller (Netflix)
Jesse Plemons – Love & Death (HBO | Max)
Lewis Pullman – Lessons in Chemistry (Apple TV+)
Liev Schreiber – A Small Light (National Geographic)
Justin Theroux – White House Plumbers (HBO | Max)
Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television
Maria Bello – Beef (Netflix) – ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ
Billie Boullet – A Small Light (National Geographic)
Willa Fitzgerald – The Fall of the House of Usher (Netflix)
Aja Naomi King – Lessons in Chemistry (Apple TV+)
Mary McDonnell – The Fall of the House of Usher (Netflix)
Camila Morrone – Daisy Jones & the Six (Prime Video)
Best Foreign Language Series
Bargain (Paramount+)
The Glory (Netflix)
The Good Mothers (Hulu)
The Interpreter of Silence (Hulu)
Lupin (Netflix) – ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ
Mask Girl (Netflix)
Moving (Hulu)
Best Animated Series
Bluey (Disney+)
Bob’s Burgers (Fox)
Harley Quinn (HBO | Max)
Scott Pilgrim Takes Off (Netflix) – ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ
Star Trek: Lower Decks (Paramount+)
Young Love (HBO | Max)
Best Talk Show
The Graham Norton Show (BBC America)
Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)
The Kelly Clarkson Show (NBC)
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO | Max) – ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ
Late Night with Seth Meyers (NBC)
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS)
Best Comedy Special
Mike Birbiglia: The Old Man and the Pool (Netflix)
Alex Borstein: Corsets & Clown Suits (Prime Video)
John Early: Now More Than Ever (HBO | Max)
John Mulaney: Baby J (Netflix) – ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ
Trevor Noah: Where Was I (Netflix)
Wanda Sykes – I’m an Entertainer (Netflix)
