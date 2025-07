Οι Χούθι ανέλαβαν την ευθύνη για την επίθεση στο ελληνικών συμφερόντων πλοίο «Magic Seas»

BULK CARRIER "MAGIC SEAS" ATTACKED AND SINKING IN RED SEA; ISRAEL WARNS LEBANON: DISARM HEZBOLLAH OR WE WILL



Jul 6, 2025, 10:25 PM (Israel time)



The MAGIC SEAS, a commercial bulk carrier, is sinking in the Red Sea after an intense confrontation with armed Yemeni… pic.twitter.com/BoXIpaQTAw