Η Μινεάπολις φλέγεται ξανά μετά τη δολοφονία μαύρου από αστυνομικό

#JusticeforDaunteWright#BlackLivesMatter



Having air fresheners on your mirror is not a crime. It is not a reason to shoot a Young Black Man 3 times.



A taser does not fire off 3 times.

A taser does not have the same weight as a firearm. #DaunteWright #DanteWright pic.twitter.com/Zp4iWesTrO