Το Call of Duty Modern Warfare beta ξεκίνησε - Οι ημερομηνίες κυκλοφορίας για PS4, XBOX, PC

Tomorrow. Early access to the #ModernWarfare Beta begins tomorrow, exclusively on PS4. pic.twitter.com/2lLttCPHVb

Οι ημερομηνίες ανα κονσόλα

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Beta Details

PS4 Exclusive Beta Dates

September 12-13 (Early Access, PS4)

September 14-16 (Open beta, PS4)

Cross-Play PS4, Xbox One, And PC Beta Dates

September 19-20 (Early access, PC and Xbox One; open beta, PS4)

September 21-23 (Open beta, PS4, Xbox One, and PC)