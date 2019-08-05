Το δημόσιο μήνυμα του πρίγκιπα Χάρι για τα γενέθλιά της Μέγκαν Μαρκλ

Τι έγραψε στο instagram
Να ευχηθεί δημόσια στη Μέγκαν Μαρκλ για τα γενέθλια της αποφάσισε ο πρίγκιπας Χάρι. Ο μικρότερος γιος της αλησμόνητης πριγκίπισσας Diana, μοιράστηκε ένα γλυκό μήνυμα, μέσω του επίσημου λογαριασμού τους στο Instagram, το Sussex Royal.
Για την ακρίβεια, η δούκισσα του Σάσεξ είχε τα γενέθλιά της την Κυριακή. Η πανέμορφη σύζυγός του Harry έκλεισε τα 38 και δέχθηκε δεκάδες ευχές στα Social Media. Φυσικά, ένας από τους πρώτους που έσπευσαν να της ευχηθούν δεν ήταν άλλος από τον αγαπημένο της σύζυγό, τον πρίγκιπα Harry.
«Εύχομαι στη δούκισσα του Σάσεξ χαρούμενα γενέθλια. Χρόνια πολλά στην υπέροχη σύζυγό μου. Σε ευχαριστώ που ήρθες μαζί μου σε αυτή την περιπέτεια. Με αγάπη. Η», έγραψε χαρακτηριστικά ο πρίγκιπας Harry στον επίσημο λογαριασμό του Δούκα και της δούκισσας του Sussex στο Instagram.