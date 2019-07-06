Harry και Meghan βάπτισαν τον γιο τους! Οι πρώτες φωτογραφίες

Το πρωί του Σαββάτου
Το πρωί του Σαββάτου 6 Ιουλίου, η Meghan Markle και ο πρίγκιπας Harry βάpτισαν τον γιο τους, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor σε ένα ιδιωτικό εκκλησάκι στον Πύργο του Windsor, μακριά από τα φώτα της δημοσιότητας. Ο Δούκας και η Δούκισσα του Sussex απέκλεισαν τα βρετανικά ΜΜΕ από το μυστήριο, κρατώντας την βάφτιση σε χαμηλούς τόνους. Πριν λίγη ώρα, ο επίσημος λογαριασμός τους ανέβασε τις πρώτες φωτογραφίες από την ξεχωριστή ημέρα της Meghan και του Harry.
«Ο Δούκας και η Δούκισσα του Sussex είναι τόσο χαρούμενοι που μοιράζονται αυτή την ημέρα μαζί με το κοινό, το οποίο ήταν απίστευτα υποστηρικτικό από την ημέρα της γέννησης του γιου τους. Εκείνοι θέλουν να σας ευχαριστήσουν για την ευγένεια που έχετε δείξει όλοι σας από τη στιγμή που υποδέχτηκαν τον πρωτότοκο τους και που γιορτάζετε μαζί τους αυτή την ξεχωριστή ημέρα», ήταν το μήνυμα που συνόδευσε τις δύο φωτογραφίες από την βάφτιση του μικρού Archie.
This morning, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor was christened in the Private Chapel at Windsor Castle at an intimate service officiated by the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are so happy to share the joy of this day with members of the public who have been incredibly supportive since the birth of their son. They thank you for your kindness in welcoming their first born and celebrating this special moment. Their Royal Highnesses feel fortunate to have enjoyed this day with family and the godparents of Archie. Their son, Archie, was baptised wearing the handmade replica of the royal christening gown which has been worn by royal infants for the last 11 years. The original Royal Christening Robe, made of fine Honiton lace lined with white satin, was commissioned by Queen Victoria in 1841 and first worn by her eldest daughter. It was subsequently worn for generations of Royal christenings, including The Queen, her children and her grandchildren until 2004, when The Queen commissioned this handmade replica, in order for the fragile historic outfit to be preserved, and for the tradition to continue. Photo credit: Chris Allerton SussexRoyal