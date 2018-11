Τρελά ερωτευμένος με τον σύντροφό του ο Νιλ Πάτρικ Χάρις

View this post on Instagram

I am thankful for so many things. I am thankful my friends, my career and my fantastic kids. However, I am most thankful for my incredible husband. He is a positive light that always makes me smile. I am so grateful he puts up with all my crazy. I am one lucky man. Happy thanksgiving everybody! #lifeisaparty

