Θλίψη για τη Μαρία Μενούνος – Πέθανε ο αγαπημένος της σκύλος

RIP Benjamin. 18 years together. I’m so heartbroken. Though I know I was so lucky to have you this long. You were my everything. Stuck to me like glue, we went through it all together. You never left my side when I was sick. Ever. You were my perfect piggy. And you had the best hair going! I’m so thankful we got home in time to spend the day with you & hug you & love you until we gave you safe passage. You were the last to go of the original 5. Go be with them now. I love you more than words can ever express. I will miss you like crazy until we meet again. ❤️

A post shared by MARIA MENOUNOS (@mariamenounos) on Oct 20, 2018 at 8:20am PDT