Βαλένθια: Τουλάχιστον 51 νεκροί, ανάμεσά τους 4 παιδιά- Έπεσαν 343 χιλιοστά βροχής σε 4 ώρες

A disaster is unfolding in Spain. WHERE IS THE COVERAGE @bbcnews @itvnews @skynews ?

People are in distress here, maybe losing their lives.

To repeat: NASA warned about climate change in 1988.

Politicians are in the pocket of the oil industry so havenever been serious about… https://t.co/5dyjkEspHu pic.twitter.com/Q0nGUkNZEJ