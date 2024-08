Φωτιά στην Αττική: Η εικόνα της καταστροφής μέσα από χάρτες και γραφήματα

Extra 7/n - update #Wildfires Attica, Greece.



Delineation & Monitoring-1 products released by @CopernicusEMS - #EMSR746. You can see the evolution of the affected areas for the 13th & 14th of August, 2024. Burnt area: 10409 ha.



