Εmmy 2024: Αναλυτικά οι υποψηφιότητες - Ρεκόρ για “The Bear” και “Shogun”

Η Τηλεοπτική Ακαδημία ανακοίνωσε το απόγευμα της Τετάρτης (17/7) τις υποψηφιότητες για τα βραβεία Primetime Emmy 2024.

Το «Shogun» προηγείται με 25 υποψηφιότητες στη δραματική κατηγορία, ενώ το «The Bear» σημείωσε ρεκόρ 23 υποψηφιοτήτων στην κατηγορία της κωμωδίας.

Οι νικητές θα ανακοινωθούν στην 76η απονομή των βραβείων Primetime Emmy στις 15 Σεπτεμβρίου.

Αναλυτικά οι υποψηφιότητες στις κυριότερες κατηγορίες:

Καλύτερη Δραματική Σειρά

The Crown

Fallout

The Gilded Age

The Morning Show

Mr. and Mrs. Smith

Shogun

Slow Horses

3 Body Problem

Καλύτερη Κωμική Σειρά

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

Palm Royale

Reservation Dogs

What We Do in the Shadows

Καλύτερη μίνι σειρά

Baby Reindeer

Fargo

Lessons in Chemistry

Ripley

True Detective: Night Country

Α’ Ανδρικού Ρόλου σε Δραματική Σειρά

Idris Elba, Hijack

Donald Glover, Mr. and Mrs. Smith

Walton Goggins, Fallout

Gary Oldman, Slow Horses

Hiroyuki Sanada, Shogun

Dominic West, The Crown

Β’ Ανδρικού Ρόλου σε Δραματική Σειρά

Tadanobu Asano, Shōgun

Billy Crudup, The Morning Sho

Mark Duplass, The Morning Show

Jon Hamm, The Morning Show

Takehiro Hira, Shōgun

Jack Lowden, Slow Horses

Jonathan Pryce, The Crown

Α’ Γυναικείου Ρόλου σε Δραματική Σειρά

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Maya Erskine, Mr. and Mrs. Smith

Carrie Coon, The Gilded Age

Anna Sawai, Shogun

Imelda Staunton, The Crown

Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show

Β’ Γυναικείου Ρόλου σε Δραματική Σειρά

Christine Baranski, The Gilded Age

Nicole Beharie, The Morning Show

Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown

Greta Lee, The Morning Show

Lesley Manville, The Crown

Karen Pittman, The Morning Show

Holland Taylor, The Morning Show

Α’ Ανδρικού Ρόλου σε Κωμική Σειρά

Matt Berry, What We Do in the Shadows

Larry David, Curb Your Enthusiasm

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Reservation Dogs

Α’ Γυναικείου Ρόλου σε Κωμική Σειρά

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building

Maya Rudolph, Loot

Jean Smart, Hacks

Kristen Wiig, Palm Royale

Β’ Ανδρικού Ρόλου σε Κωμική Σειρά

Lionel Boyce, The Bear

Paul W. Downs, Hacks

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear

Paul Rudd, Only Murders In The Building

Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary

Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live

Β’ Γυναικείου Ρόλου σε Κωμική Σειρά

Carol Burnett, Palm Royale

Liza Colón-Zayas, The Bear

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary

Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary

Meryl Streep, Only Murders In The Building

Α’ Ανδρικού Ρόλου σε Μίνι Σειρά

Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers

Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer

Jon Hamm, Fargo

Tom Hollander, Feud: Capote vs. the Swans

Andrew Scott, Ripley

Α’ Γυναικείου Ρόλου σε Μίνι Σειρά

Jodie Foster, True Detective: Night Country

Brie Larson, Lessons in Chemistry

Juno Temple, Fargo

Sofia Vergara, Griselda

Naomi Watts, Feud: Capote vs. the Swans

Β’ Ανδρικού Ρόλου σε Μίνι Σειρά

Jonathan Bailey, Fellow Travelers

Robert Downey Jr., The Sympathizer

Tom Goodman-Hill, Baby Reindeer

John Hawkes, True Detective: North Country

Lamorne Morris, Fargo

Lewis Pullman, Lessons in Chemistry

Treat Williams, Feud: Capote vs. the Swans

Β’ Γυναικείου Ρόλου σε Μίνι Σειρά

Dakota Fanning, Ripley

Lily Gladstone, Under the Bridge

Jessica Gunning, Baby Reindeer

Aja Naomi King, Lessons in Chemistry

Diane Lane, Feud: Capote vs. the Swans

Nava Mau, Baby Reindeer

Kali Reis, True Detective: Night Country

Δείτε αναλυτικά όλες τις υποψηφιότητες εδώ