Εmmy 2024: Αναλυτικά οι υποψηφιότητες - Ρεκόρ για “The Bear” και “Shogun”

Η Τηλεοπτική Ακαδημία ανακοίνωσε το απόγευμα της Τετάρτης (17/7) τις υποψηφιότητες για τα βραβεία Primetime Emmy 2024.
Το «Shogun» προηγείται με 25 υποψηφιότητες στη δραματική κατηγορία, ενώ το «The Bear» σημείωσε ρεκόρ 23 υποψηφιοτήτων στην κατηγορία της κωμωδίας.
Οι νικητές θα ανακοινωθούν στην 76η απονομή των βραβείων Primetime Emmy στις 15 Σεπτεμβρίου.
Αναλυτικά οι υποψηφιότητες στις κυριότερες κατηγορίες:
Καλύτερη Δραματική Σειρά
The Crown
Fallout
The Gilded Age
The Morning Show
Mr. and Mrs. Smith
Shogun
Slow Horses
3 Body Problem
Καλύτερη Κωμική Σειρά
Abbott Elementary
The Bear
Curb Your Enthusiasm
Hacks
Only Murders in the Building
Palm Royale
Reservation Dogs
What We Do in the Shadows
Καλύτερη μίνι σειρά
Baby Reindeer
Fargo
Lessons in Chemistry
Ripley
True Detective: Night Country
Α’ Ανδρικού Ρόλου σε Δραματική Σειρά
Idris Elba, Hijack
Donald Glover, Mr. and Mrs. Smith
Walton Goggins, Fallout
Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
Hiroyuki Sanada, Shogun
Dominic West, The Crown
Β’ Ανδρικού Ρόλου σε Δραματική Σειρά
Tadanobu Asano, Shōgun
Billy Crudup, The Morning Sho
Mark Duplass, The Morning Show
Jon Hamm, The Morning Show
Takehiro Hira, Shōgun
Jack Lowden, Slow Horses
Jonathan Pryce, The Crown
Α’ Γυναικείου Ρόλου σε Δραματική Σειρά
Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Maya Erskine, Mr. and Mrs. Smith
Carrie Coon, The Gilded Age
Anna Sawai, Shogun
Imelda Staunton, The Crown
Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show
Β’ Γυναικείου Ρόλου σε Δραματική Σειρά
Christine Baranski, The Gilded Age
Nicole Beharie, The Morning Show
Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
Greta Lee, The Morning Show
Lesley Manville, The Crown
Karen Pittman, The Morning Show
Holland Taylor, The Morning Show
Α’ Ανδρικού Ρόλου σε Κωμική Σειρά
Matt Berry, What We Do in the Shadows
Larry David, Curb Your Enthusiasm
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Reservation Dogs
Α’ Γυναικείου Ρόλου σε Κωμική Σειρά
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
Maya Rudolph, Loot
Jean Smart, Hacks
Kristen Wiig, Palm Royale
Β’ Ανδρικού Ρόλου σε Κωμική Σειρά
Lionel Boyce, The Bear
Paul W. Downs, Hacks
Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear
Paul Rudd, Only Murders In The Building
Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary
Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live
Β’ Γυναικείου Ρόλου σε Κωμική Σειρά
Carol Burnett, Palm Royale
Liza Colón-Zayas, The Bear
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
Meryl Streep, Only Murders In The Building
Α’ Ανδρικού Ρόλου σε Μίνι Σειρά
Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers
Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer
Jon Hamm, Fargo
Tom Hollander, Feud: Capote vs. the Swans
Andrew Scott, Ripley
Α’ Γυναικείου Ρόλου σε Μίνι Σειρά
Jodie Foster, True Detective: Night Country
Brie Larson, Lessons in Chemistry
Juno Temple, Fargo
Sofia Vergara, Griselda
Naomi Watts, Feud: Capote vs. the Swans
Β’ Ανδρικού Ρόλου σε Μίνι Σειρά
Jonathan Bailey, Fellow Travelers
Robert Downey Jr., The Sympathizer
Tom Goodman-Hill, Baby Reindeer
John Hawkes, True Detective: North Country
Lamorne Morris, Fargo
Lewis Pullman, Lessons in Chemistry
Treat Williams, Feud: Capote vs. the Swans
Β’ Γυναικείου Ρόλου σε Μίνι Σειρά
Dakota Fanning, Ripley
Lily Gladstone, Under the Bridge
Jessica Gunning, Baby Reindeer
Aja Naomi King, Lessons in Chemistry
Diane Lane, Feud: Capote vs. the Swans
Nava Mau, Baby Reindeer
Kali Reis, True Detective: Night Country
