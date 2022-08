Άμπερ Χερντ: Η πρόταση από τον Δημήτρη Σειρηνάκη για να παίξει σε ερωτική ταινία

Official proposal by Dimitris Sirinakis to @realamberheard offering 10 million dollars + a 1967 Ford mustang fastback for starring in Sirina Entertainment's next erotic moviehttps://t.co/UOO0kVnyJ5#Sirinaclub #amberheard #fordmustang #CNN #tmz #newyorktimes pic.twitter.com/mSknn7X6X2