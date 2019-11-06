Η εντυπωσιακή τούρτα που έφτιαξε η Μέγκαν για καλό σκοπό

Δείτε ΦΩΤΟ
Η Δούκισσα του Σάσεξ επισκέφτηκε πρόσφατα το νέο κατάστημα του ζαχαροπλαστείου Luminary Bakery, και δεν δίστασε να φορέσει την ποδιά για να βοηθήσει στο food styling μιας εντυπωσιακής πολυώροφης τούρτας.
Η Μέγκαν Μαρκλ είναι ένθερμη οπαδός του συγκεκριμένου ζαχαροπλαστείου, κυρίως γιατί παρέχει ένα ασφαλές και επαγγελματικό περιβάλλον όπου γυναίκες από ευάλωτες ομάδες (που έχουν δεχθεί κακοποίηση ή περιθωριοποίηση, ζουν μέσα στη φτώχεια ή έχουν υπάρξει θύματα trafficking) μπορούν να αναπτύξουν φιλοδοξίες μέσα από τις δεύτερες ευκαιρίες που τους δίνονται. Επίσης, μέσα από την εκπαίδευση, την απασχόληση και την αίσθηση της κοινότητας, το Luminary Bakery στοχεύει να σπάσει τους κύκλους της φτώχειας και της βίας μια για πάντα, σκοπούς τους οποίους στηρίζει και η Δούκισσα. Δεν θα μπορούσε λοιπόν να λείπει από τα εγκαίνια του νέου τους καταστήματος.
More special moments from The Duchess of Sussex’s visit to Luminary Bakery earlier this week! Please see our previous post for behind the scenes footage and visit @LuminaryBakery to enjoy their delicious baked goods and to see the impactful work they’re doing. Luminary Bakery - a sustainable grassroots organisation in the heart of London - is a beautiful example of community and uplifting those during hardship for the greater good. Photo Telegraph
Earlier this week The Duchess of Sussex visited the women of @LuminaryBakery as they celebrated the opening of their new location. It was a special moment to acknowledge the spirit of Luminary and their remarkable business model that opens its arms to women from vulnerable circumstances (be it abuse, poverty, trafficking, marginalisation) and equips them with the job skills and confidence to succeed. Having sat down with @luminarybakery at their flagship location earlier this year and from that inspiring visit choosing to feature them as #ForcesForChange in the September issue of @britishvogue, Her Royal Highness was proud to be invited to attend the launch of their second bakery. This addition will enable the organisation to provide services, support and mentoring for four times the number of women. Luminary Bakery - a sustainable grassroots organisation in the heart of London - is a beautiful example of community and uplifting those during hardship for the greater good. If you find yourself in the area, please visit and support the women of @LuminaryBakery to enjoy their delicious baked goods and to see the impactful work they’re doing. Video SussexRoyal