Η εξομολόγηση της Σοφίας Καρβέλα για τον αλκοολισμό της

Oh yes, twirling in my new store yesterday feeling good. Woke up this morning to my friend’s post sharing her truth and now i absolutely feel obliged to do so myself! I had two abortions.Early early 20’s and in the depths of my alcoholism, i got pregnant twice by the same boyfriend.He was someone i loved. Problem was i didn’t love myself at all. I could not take care of myself and was abusing my body and mind with a vengeance. Being forced and having to go through with those pregnancies during that time in my life is absolutely the cruelest and most sadistic thing anyone could have done to me and to those babies.Raising children is no walk in the park- I ended up having 2 amazing boys at the time i was ready to give an endless amount of love to them and somewhat open to receive it... Trust US, Women to know what is absolutely right for US and our bodies. Share your story. #keepabortionlegal #mybodymychoice #womensrights #mine #notthegovernments