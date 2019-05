Η φωτογραφία της εγκυμονούσας Demi Moore από το μακρινό 1988

View this post on Instagram

There is nothing more humbling than being a mother. What an honor joy and privilege. It has been the greatest gift and the greatest challenge. And I am so grateful for every single moment! Thank you for choosing me my angels @rumerwillis @scoutlaruewillis @buuski I love you more than words could ever express!❤️❤️ Thank you #annieleibovitz for capturing these special moments in my life! ????❤️ Paducah Kentucky Aug 1988

A post shared by Demi Moore (@moore2d) on May 12, 2019 at 5:07pm PDT