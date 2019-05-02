Η πριγκίπισσα Σαρλότ έγινε 4 και το παλάτι γιορτάζει !

Τα γενέθλια της Σαρλότ γιορτάζει σήμερα το παλάτι του Kensington και με την αφορμή των τέταρτων γενεθλίων της χαριτωμένης πριγκίπισσας δόθηκαν στη δημοσιότητα νέες φωτογραφίες της στον επίσημο λογαριασμό της βασιλικής οικογένειας στο Instagram.
Tις φωτογραφίες τράβηξε η μητέρα της Κέιτ Μίντλετον τον Απρίλιο στο παλάτι του Kensington αλλά και στο σπίτι τους στο Norfolk.
Thank you for the lovely messages for Princess Charlotte’s fourth birthday! The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share three new photographs of Princess Charlotte ahead of her fourth birthday. The photographs were taken in April by The Duchess at Kensington Palace and at their home in Norfolk.
