Η πριγκίπισσα Σαρλότ έγινε 4 και το παλάτι γιορτάζει !

Νέες φωτογραφίες της χαριτωμένης μικρής στη δημοσιότητα


Η πριγκίπισσα Σαρλότ έγινε 4 και το παλάτι γιορτάζει ! Νέες φωτογραφίες της χαριτωμένης μικρής στη δημοσιότητα
 

Τα γενέθλια της Σαρλότ γιορτάζει σήμερα το παλάτι του Kensington και με την αφορμή των τέταρτων γενεθλίων της χαριτωμένης πριγκίπισσας δόθηκαν στη δημοσιότητα νέες φωτογραφίες της στον επίσημο λογαριασμό της βασιλικής οικογένειας στο Instagram.

Tις φωτογραφίες τράβηξε η μητέρα της Κέιτ Μίντλετον τον Απρίλιο στο παλάτι του Kensington αλλά και στο σπίτι τους στο Norfolk.

 


