Διάσημοι "αγκαλιάζουν" τον νεότερο εαυτό τους! ΦΩΤΟ

View this post on Instagram

#Repost @freddiemercuryclub with @get_repost ・・・ #10yearchallenge ❤ . "I don't worry about my age because I know I look beautiful anyway... ???????? But having said that, I just think that sometimes age is a good quality because age means experience. And I'm using all the experience I've gathered over the years to benefit by. And to be honest I don't worry about it because why should anybody worry about age because there's nothing you can do about it. You can't get younger. And as far as I'm concerned I just want to pack in as much of life and fun and having a good time as much as I can within the years I have." -Freddie Mercury (From an interview in 1985) . ????P.S. Words to live by...???? . ???? Many of you guys asked me to post this photo so here! Credits and thanks to @ardgelinck for making it???? . #FreddieMercury #age

A post shared by Ard Gelinck (@ardgelinck) on Feb 1, 2019 at 1:51pm PST