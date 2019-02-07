Διάσημοι "αγκαλιάζουν" τον νεότερο εαυτό τους! ΦΩΤΟ

Πώς είναι άραγε να γυρίζεις πίσω στον χρόνο και να συναντάς τον νεότερο εαυτό μας; Τι συμβουλές θα του δίναμε; Τι θα του ζητούσαμε να μην κάνει από όσα κάναμε;
Η ιδεά του Αρντ Γκέλνικ έγινε παγκόσμιο viral
Ο Ολλανδός καλλιτέχνης Αρντ Γκέλνικ μπορεί να μην κατάφερε να εφεύρει μια χρονομηχανή αλλά με τη βοήθεια του photoshop έφερε τους πιο δημοφιλείς ηθοποιούς, τραγουδιστές και σκηνοθέτες αντιμέτωπους με τον παλιό τους εαυτό.
Το κόνσεπτ έγινε αμέσως παγκόσμιο viral και παρακάτω απολαμβάνουμε μερικές από τις εντυπωσιακές αν και απίθανες συναντήσεις.
"I don't worry about my age because I know I look beautiful anyway... ???????? But having said that, I just think that sometimes age is a good quality because age means experience. And I'm using all the experience I've gathered over the years to benefit by. And to be honest I don't worry about it because why should anybody worry about age because there's nothing you can do about it. You can't get younger. And as far as I'm concerned I just want to pack in as much of life and fun and having a good time as much as I can within the years I have." -Freddie Mercury (From an interview in 1985)