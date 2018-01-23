Άρχισε η τελετή των υποψηφιοτήτων για τα Όσκαρ - ΔΕΙΤΕ LIVE

Η τελετή της ανακοίνωσης των υποψηφιοτήτων για τα φετινά βραβεία Όσκαρ, με τα οποία θα κορυφωθεί η σεζόν των βραβείων στο Χόλιγουντ, άρχισε σήμερα με παρουσιαστές τους ηθοποιούς Τίφανι Χάντις και Άντι Σέρκις και φαβορί στην κούρσα τις ταινίες «Το σχήμα του νερού» και «Τρεις πινακίδες έξω από το Έμπινγκ στο Μισούρι».

Η ταινία του Γκιγιέρμο Ντελ Τόρο πήρε 13 υποψηφιότητες και παρά λίγο να πιάσει το ρεκόρ που είναι 14.



Ακολούθησε με 8 το Dunkirk του Κρίστοφερ Νόλαν και το Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri με επτά. Οι δύο υποψηφιότητες του Three Billboards είναι στην ίδια κατηγορία με τους Γούντι Χάρελσον και Σαμ Ρόκγουελ να διεκδικούν το όσκαρ Β' Ανδρικού ρόλου.



Οι εννιά ταινίες που θα διεκδικήσουν το κορυφαίο βραβείο της βραδιάς είναι: Call Me by Your Name, Darkest Hour, Dunkirk, Get Out, Lady Bird, Phantom Thread, The Post, The Shape of Water, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.



Η Μέριλ Στριπ είναι υποψήφια για 21η φορά στην καριέρα της με το The Post ενώ στην κατηγορία Α’ Γυναικείου ρόλου υποψήφια είναι και η Μάργκοτ Ρόμπι για το I, Tonya.



To 4o βραβείο της καριέρας του διεκδικεί ο Ντάνιελ Ντέι Λούις που είναι υποψήφιος για 6η φορά, για τον τελευταίο ρόλο της καριέρας του στο Phantom Thread. Αξίζει να σημειώσουμε τις πέντε υποψηφιότητες του Blade Runner 2049 κυρίως σε τεχνικές κατηγορίες.



Η 90η τελετή απονομής θα πραγματοποιηθεί στις 4 Μαρτίου με παρουσιαστή για 2η συνεχόμενη χρονιά τον Τζίμι Κίμελ.



Αναλυτικά οι υποψηφιότητες:



Best Picture:

Call Me by Your Name

Darkest Hour

Dunkirk

Get Out

Lady Bird

Phantom Thread

The Post

The Shape of Water

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri



Directing:

Paul Thomas Anderson, Phantom Thread

Guillermo del Toro, The Shape of Water

Greta Gerwig, Lady Bird

Christopher Nolan, Dunkirk

Jordan Peele, Get Out



Actor in a Leading Role:

Timothee Chalamet, Call Me By Your Name

Daniel Day-Lewis, Phantom Thread

Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out

Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour

Denzel Washington, Roman J. Israel, Esq.



Actress in a Leading Role:

Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water

Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Margot Robbie, I, Tonya

Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird

Meryl Streep, The Post



Animated Feature Film:

The Boss Baby

The Breadwinner

Coco

Ferdinand

Loving Vincent



Adapted Screenplay:

Call Me by Your Name (James Ivory)

The Disaster Artist (Scott Neustadter & Michael H. Weber)

Logan

Molly's Game (Aaron Sorkin)

Mudbound (Dee Rees & Virgil Williams)



Original Screenplay:

The Big Sick (Emily V. Gordon & Kumail Nanjiani)

Get Out (Jordan Peele)

Lady Bird (Greta Gerwig)

The Shape of Water (Guillermo del Toro & Vanessa Taylor)

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (Martin McDonagh)



Foreign Language Film

A Fantastic Woman

The Insult

Loveless

On Body and Soul

The Square



Documentary Short Subject

Edith+Eddie

Heaven Is a Traffic Jam on the 405

Heroin(e)

Knife Skills

Traffic Stop



Documentary Feature:

Abacus: Small Enough to Jail

Faces Places

Icarus

Last Men in Aleppo

Strong Island



Original Song:

"Mighty River" (Mudbound)

"The Mystery of Love" (Call Me by Your Name)

"Remember Me" (Coco)

"Stand Up for Something" (Marshall)

"This Is Me" (The Greatest Showman)



Actress in a Supporting Role:

Mary J. Blige, Mudbound

Allison Janney, I, Tonya

Lesley Manville, Phantom Thread

Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird

Octavia Spencer, The Shape of Water



Actor in a Supporting Role:

Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project

Woody Harrelson, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water

Christopher Plummer, All the Money in the World

Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri



Production Design:

Beauty and the Beast

Blade Runner 2049

Darkest Hour

Dunkirk

The Shape of Water



Cinematography:

Blade Runner 2049 (Roger Deakins)

Darkest Hour (Bruno Delbonnel)

Dunkirk (Hoyte van Hoytema)

Mudbound (Rachel Morrison)

The Shape of Water (Dan Laustsen)



Costume Design:

Beauty and the Beast (Jacqueline Durran)

Darkest Hour (Jacqueline Durran)

Phantom Thread (Mark Bridges)

The Shape of Water (Luis Sequeira)

Victoria & Abdul (Consolata Boyle)



Sound Editing:

Baby Driver

Blade Runner 2049

Dunkirk

The Shape of Water

Star Wars: The Last Jedi



Sound Mixing:

Baby Driver

Blade Runner 2049

Dunkirk

The Shape of Water

Star Wars: The Last Jedi



Animated Short Film:

Dear Basketball

Garden Party

Lou

Negative Space

Revolting Rhymes



Live Action Short Film:

DeKalb Elementary

The Eleven O’Clock

My Nephew Emmett

The Silent Child

Watu Wote/All of Us



Original Score:

Dunkirk (Hans Zimmer)

Phantom Thread (Jonny Greenwood)

The Shape of Water (Alexandre Desplat)

Star Wars: The Last Jedi (John Williams)

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (Carter Burwell)



Visual Effects:

Blade Runner 2049

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

Kong: Skull Island

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

War for the Planet of the Apes



Film Editing:

Baby Driver (Jonathan Amos & Paul Machliss)

Dunkirk (Lee Smith)

I, Tonya (Tatiana S. Riegel)

The Shape of Water (Sidney Wolinsky)

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (Jon Gregory)



Makeup and Hairstyling:

Darkest Hour

Victoria Abdul

Wonder