Άρχισε η τελετή των υποψηφιοτήτων για τα Όσκαρ - ΔΕΙΤΕ LIVE

Η τελετή της ανακοίνωσης των υποψηφιοτήτων για τα φετινά βραβεία Όσκαρ, με τα οποία θα κορυφωθεί η σεζόν των βραβείων στο Χόλιγουντ, άρχισε σήμερα με παρουσιαστές τους ηθοποιούς Τίφανι Χάντις και Άντι Σέρκις και φαβορί στην κούρσα τις ταινίες «Το σχήμα του νερού» και «Τρεις πινακίδες έξω από το Έμπινγκ στο Μισούρι».
Η ταινία του Γκιγιέρμο Ντελ Τόρο πήρε 13 υποψηφιότητες και παρά λίγο να πιάσει το ρεκόρ που είναι 14.
Ακολούθησε με 8 το Dunkirk του Κρίστοφερ Νόλαν και το Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri με επτά. Οι δύο υποψηφιότητες του Three Billboards είναι στην ίδια κατηγορία με τους Γούντι Χάρελσον και Σαμ Ρόκγουελ να διεκδικούν το όσκαρ Β' Ανδρικού ρόλου.
Οι εννιά ταινίες που θα διεκδικήσουν το κορυφαίο βραβείο της βραδιάς είναι: Call Me by Your Name, Darkest Hour, Dunkirk, Get Out, Lady Bird, Phantom Thread, The Post, The Shape of Water, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.
Η Μέριλ Στριπ είναι υποψήφια για 21η φορά στην καριέρα της με το The Post ενώ στην κατηγορία Α’ Γυναικείου ρόλου υποψήφια είναι και η Μάργκοτ Ρόμπι για το I, Tonya.
To 4o βραβείο της καριέρας του διεκδικεί ο Ντάνιελ Ντέι Λούις που είναι υποψήφιος για 6η φορά, για τον τελευταίο ρόλο της καριέρας του στο Phantom Thread. Αξίζει να σημειώσουμε τις πέντε υποψηφιότητες του Blade Runner 2049 κυρίως σε τεχνικές κατηγορίες.
Η 90η τελετή απονομής θα πραγματοποιηθεί στις 4 Μαρτίου με παρουσιαστή για 2η συνεχόμενη χρονιά τον Τζίμι Κίμελ.
Αναλυτικά οι υποψηφιότητες:
Best Picture:
Call Me by Your Name
Darkest Hour
Dunkirk
Get Out
Lady Bird
Phantom Thread
The Post
The Shape of Water
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Directing:
Paul Thomas Anderson, Phantom Thread
Guillermo del Toro, The Shape of Water
Greta Gerwig, Lady Bird
Christopher Nolan, Dunkirk
Jordan Peele, Get Out
Actor in a Leading Role:
Timothee Chalamet, Call Me By Your Name
Daniel Day-Lewis, Phantom Thread
Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out
Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour
Denzel Washington, Roman J. Israel, Esq.
Actress in a Leading Role:
Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water
Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Margot Robbie, I, Tonya
Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird
Meryl Streep, The Post
Animated Feature Film:
The Boss Baby
The Breadwinner
Coco
Ferdinand
Loving Vincent
Adapted Screenplay:
Call Me by Your Name (James Ivory)
The Disaster Artist (Scott Neustadter & Michael H. Weber)
Logan
Molly's Game (Aaron Sorkin)
Mudbound (Dee Rees & Virgil Williams)
Original Screenplay:
The Big Sick (Emily V. Gordon & Kumail Nanjiani)
Get Out (Jordan Peele)
Lady Bird (Greta Gerwig)
The Shape of Water (Guillermo del Toro & Vanessa Taylor)
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (Martin McDonagh)
Foreign Language Film
A Fantastic Woman
The Insult
Loveless
On Body and Soul
The Square
Documentary Short Subject
Edith+Eddie
Heaven Is a Traffic Jam on the 405
Heroin(e)
Knife Skills
Traffic Stop
Documentary Feature:
Abacus: Small Enough to Jail
Faces Places
Icarus
Last Men in Aleppo
Strong Island
Original Song:
"Mighty River" (Mudbound)
"The Mystery of Love" (Call Me by Your Name)
"Remember Me" (Coco)
"Stand Up for Something" (Marshall)
"This Is Me" (The Greatest Showman)
Actress in a Supporting Role:
Mary J. Blige, Mudbound
Allison Janney, I, Tonya
Lesley Manville, Phantom Thread
Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird
Octavia Spencer, The Shape of Water
Actor in a Supporting Role:
Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project
Woody Harrelson, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water
Christopher Plummer, All the Money in the World
Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Production Design:
Beauty and the Beast
Blade Runner 2049
Darkest Hour
Dunkirk
The Shape of Water
Cinematography:
Blade Runner 2049 (Roger Deakins)
Darkest Hour (Bruno Delbonnel)
Dunkirk (Hoyte van Hoytema)
Mudbound (Rachel Morrison)
The Shape of Water (Dan Laustsen)
Costume Design:
Beauty and the Beast (Jacqueline Durran)
Darkest Hour (Jacqueline Durran)
Phantom Thread (Mark Bridges)
The Shape of Water (Luis Sequeira)
Victoria & Abdul (Consolata Boyle)
Sound Editing:
Baby Driver
Blade Runner 2049
Dunkirk
The Shape of Water
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Sound Mixing:
Baby Driver
Blade Runner 2049
Dunkirk
The Shape of Water
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Animated Short Film:
Dear Basketball
Garden Party
Lou
Negative Space
Revolting Rhymes
Live Action Short Film:
DeKalb Elementary
The Eleven O’Clock
My Nephew Emmett
The Silent Child
Watu Wote/All of Us
Original Score:
Dunkirk (Hans Zimmer)
Phantom Thread (Jonny Greenwood)
The Shape of Water (Alexandre Desplat)
Star Wars: The Last Jedi (John Williams)
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (Carter Burwell)
Visual Effects:
Blade Runner 2049
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2
Kong: Skull Island
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
War for the Planet of the Apes
Film Editing:
Baby Driver (Jonathan Amos & Paul Machliss)
Dunkirk (Lee Smith)
I, Tonya (Tatiana S. Riegel)
The Shape of Water (Sidney Wolinsky)
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (Jon Gregory)
Makeup and Hairstyling:
Darkest Hour
Victoria Abdul
Wonder