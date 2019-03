Πως η 28χρονη Lady Κίτι Σπένσερ έγινε διάσημη σε μια νύχτα!

View this post on Instagram

“I suppose I always thought I would go into [fashion] from a more creative angle, maybe a collaboration or having a luxury brand of my own.” Is a #LadyKitty collection on the horizon? “Maybe that’s further down the line,” she muses. Tap the link in bio for more from our Spring 2019 digital cover with @kitty.spencer. Photography by @alexbramall Video by @mr_dume Styling by @cassieanderson212 Interview by @tamaraabraham Hair by @peterluxhair Makeup by @marygreenwell Nails by @kelly_shenton_nails #ladykittyspencer wears @christopherkane and @tamaramellon

