Η ζωή του άλλαξε όταν αποφάσισε να αφήσει... μούσι! ΦΩΤΟ

Μπορεί όταν 21 χρονών να είχε αρκετά παραπανίσια κιλά (ζύγιζε 127 κιλά) και να μην ήταν αυτό που λέμε «πρότυπο ομορφιάς» αλλά σήμερα είναι ένα από τα πιο εντυπωσιακά μοντέλα.
Όλα άλλαξαν όταν γνώρισε έναν μπαρμπέρη ο οποίος τον παρότρυνε να αφήσει μούσι!
«Εκείνη την εποχή, είχα παραπάνω κιλά, εργαζόμουν 12 ώρες την ημέρα, υπέφερα από τραυματισμούς που σημαίνει πως δεν είχα καθόλου χρόνου για γυμναστική», αναφέρει ο Gwilym Pugh για την εποχή που ήταν 21 ετών και εργαζόταν για την επιτυχημένη ασφαλιστική εταιρεία την οποία ο ίδιος είχε δημιουργήσει από το δωμάτιο του.
Όλα άλλαξαν όταν γνώρισε έναν μπαρμπέρη ο οποίος τον παρότρυνε να αφήσει μούσι!
Ο Gwilym και οι φίλοι του είχαν δημιουργήσει ένα συγκρότημα φολκ μουσικής και ο μπαρμπέρης του είπε πως το μούσι θα ταίριαζε στην εμφάνιση ενός μέλους συγκροτήματος που παίζει αυτό το είδος μουσικής. Κάπου εκεί άρχισε να προσέχει και τη διατροφή του.
«Ήταν το καλύτερο πράγμα για την υγεία μου αφού σταμάτησα να κάθομαι για περίπου 9 έως και δέκα ώρες ημερησίως», λέει ο ίδιος χάνοντας 40 κιλά σε 5 χρόνια.
Ενώ έχανε κιλά και μάκρυνε το μούσι του άνοιξε λογαριασμό στο instagram. Σήμερα, έχει υπογράψει με ένα μεγάλο πρακτορείο μοντέλων και έχει συνεργαστεί με μεγάλες εταιρείες όπως Vans, Bud Light, Diesel ενώ είναι το πρόσωπο της σειράς ξυρίσματος που έχει λανσάρει ο David Beckam, House 99.
One important rule in life... Always put yourself in the drivers seat ✌???? . . . . . #longhair #gingerhair #gingermen #gingerbeard #adventurer #russia #siberia #travelblogger #VisitRussia #LakeBaikal #epiclandscape #roamtheplanet #uniladadventure #neverstopexploring #moodygrams #liveauthentic #welltraveled #travelgram #wanderlust #stayandwander
Apologies for not posting for a while! If you’ve seen my stories you’ll have seen I’m currently in Siberia exploring Lake Baikal and taking loads of photos! Got one day left and haven’t even started editing yet, so here’s a little throwback Thursday to the other week in London (also in the snow) wearing @r.m.williams_official from their new Soho store on Berwick St.
It’s amazing what a difference 10 years can make! I really want to hammer that home... 10 years... What I’ve done has nothing on countless people out there who have changed their lives for the better. . But I want to keep spreading the word that anything is possible if you give it enough time and patience. For me, my journey is continuous and is about more than appearance but rather personal development inside and out. I didn’t set out to do what I’m currently doing, but as you learn and grow you become more open and confident to recognise and accept opportunities as they present themselves. When you have self doubt, you have to stand up inside and tell yourself to shut up!! I’m a firm believer that as you positively affect others, good things happen.... Maybe not immediately but definitely in the long term! #inspirehappiness . #disclaimer... the after shot is a professional photo taken by @thomasknights... The lighting was set up with precision and I prepared for the shoot for a period of time in the run up
So today has been an absolute whirlwind!! I woke up with a banging hangover after the @vo5 @nmemagazine awards to news the article about my personal journey has pretty much gone viral around the world ???? I’m so incredibly grateful to everyone commenting kind words and supporting me, I think it’s easy to criticise people, especially online, but it’s 2018 and we need to start lifting each other up! Literally anything is possible, even if you’re not aware of it yet. . . PS.. huge thank you to @instagram for making my journey possible!! . . . . . . . #beforeandafter #transformation #gingerbeard #weightloss #fatlossjourney #redhead #gingerhair #gingerman #igtransformation @instagram
Super excited to announce I’m gunna be working with me ol’ mate @davidbeckham again this year on his new grooming brand @house99 exclusive to @harveynicholsmen! Give them a follow to see what’s in store!! . . . . . #house99 #hometoyournextlook #mensgrooming #mensskincare #menstyles #mensfashion #gingerhair #gingerbeard #hawaiianshirt #printshirt #beardstyle #ad #davidbeckham
Uh ooooohhhh.... what’s going on here? ???? Jokes... LFWM inspired grooming with the new Gillette ProGlide Styler, swipe across to see my before and after images and head over to my blog post (link in bio) to see where my inspiration came from and step by step! Special thanks to the @thehoxtonhotel Holborn for the great looking bathroom! The Gillette ProGlide Styler is available from Amazon and leading retailers nationwide. RRP £20. The Gillette Fusion ProShield Chill is available from Boots and leading retailers nationwide. RRP £12 #ad #lcm #lfwm #gillette . . . . . #mensgrooming #beard #beards #ginger #menwithtattoos #menwithink