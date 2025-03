Μιανμάρ: Καταστράφηκε εμβληματικός βουδιστικός ναός από τον σεισμό που έπληξε τη χώρα

Mahamuni Pagoda damaged in 7.9 Mandalay quake



Mahamuni Pagoda, the iconic Mahamuni Buddha Temple in Mandalay, has been reportedly damaged during the magnitude 7.9 earthquake that occurred in Mandalay, Myanmar at 14:20 on March 28.#Earthquake #MyanmarEarthquake pic.twitter.com/ZFqjUChUTf