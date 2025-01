Βρετανία: Μαμά για δεύτερη φορά έγινε η πριγκίπισσα Βεατρίκη - Η φωτογραφία του μωρού

Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are delighted to announce the safe arrival of their daughter, Athena Elizabeth Rose Mapelli Mozzi, born on Wednesday, 22nd January, at 12:57pm.



The baby was born weighing 4 pounds and 5 ounces.



