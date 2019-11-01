O διάσημος και μυστηριώδης Banksy σε σπάνιες φωτογραφίες του αντζέντη του

Δείτε
Τρεισήμιση μήνες μετά την ανακάλυψη στα αρχεία του βρετανικού δικτύου ITV μιας παλιάς συνέντευξης, που ίσως κρατά το κλειδί της ταυτότητας του Banksy, ο πρώην ατζέντης και φωτογράφος του μυστηριώδους street artist, Στιβ Λαζαρίδης, κυκλοφόρησε φωτογραφίες που καταγράφουν την υπερδεκαετή συνεργασία του με τον πελάτη του. Αν ελπίζατε, όμως, ότι θα δοθούν επιτέλους απαντήσεις για την ταυτότητα του Banksy, μάλλον θα απογοητευτεί, αφού σε καμιά από τις φωτογραφίες δεν απεικονίζεται το πρόσωπό του.
Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.
I’m in the final design stage of my Banksy Captured book. Expect more unseen images like this @banksy portrait shot in Bristol. For those who missed the information. There will be an initial print run of 5000 individually numbered books. The first 50 books purchased will come with a Banksy Di-Faced tenner ( they are worth around £500) then somewhere within the edition will be a ticket that wins an unsigned Banksy Bomb Middle England screen print. The book is being self published and self distributed and will only be available at www.banksycaptured.com.To be notified of the release date sign up to the mailing list on the website.