SPOTLIGHT

/

Η εμφάνιση της Monica Bellucci στο Φεστιβάλ Καννών!ΦΩΤΟ

Η εμφάνιση της Monica Bellucci στο Φεστιβάλ Καννών!ΦΩΤΟ
Κοινοποίηση

Με μαύρο φόρεμα Dior

Στο κόκκινο χαλί του Φεστιβάλ Καννών, περπάτησε η Monica Bellucci φορώντας ένα μαύρο Dior φόρεμα. Η ηθοποιός που μαγνήτισε τα βλέμματα,βρέθηκε στο φεστιβάλ για την πρεμιέρα της ταινίας του Claude Lelouch «The Best Years of a Life».

Κοινοποίηση
#tags Monica Bellucci Φεστιβάλ Καννών Dior
Σχόλια

Spotlight