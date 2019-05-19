Η εμφάνιση της Monica Bellucci στο Φεστιβάλ Καννών!ΦΩΤΟ

Με μαύρο φόρεμα Dior
Στο κόκκινο χαλί του Φεστιβάλ Καννών, περπάτησε η Monica Bellucci φορώντας ένα μαύρο Dior φόρεμα. Η ηθοποιός που μαγνήτισε τα βλέμματα,βρέθηκε στο φεστιβάλ για την πρεμιέρα της ταινίας του Claude Lelouch «The Best Years of a Life».
View this post on Instagram
For the premiere of Claude Lelouch’s movie ‘The Best Years of a Life’, in which she stars, actress @MonicaBellucciOfficiel mounted the steps of the Palais des Festivals in Cannes in a navy and black embossed gown and black silk faille cape, both designed by #MariaGraziaChiuri. #StarsinDior #DiorCannes
View this post on Instagram
Tonight, with СLaude Lelouch for the presentation of his film "Les plus belles années d'une vie", in Cannes film Festival Hors competition @festivaldecannes @claudelelouch Dressed by @dior Necklace @cartier Mua @letiziacarnevale Hair @johnnollet #monicabellucci#cannesfilmfestival#claudelelouch#dress#dior#jewelry#cartier#cartierdiamonds#моникабелуччи#cannes