Eurostat: Μετά τα 30 εγκαταλείπουν το πατρικό τους οι νέοι στην Ελλάδα

In 2023, young people across the EU left their parental home on average at the age of 26.3 years.



Highest average age, 30 years or above, was recorded in:

Croatia (31.8 years)



Lowest average age, under 23 years old, in:

Finland (21.4 years)



