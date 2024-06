Η Κίνα έγραψε ιστορία παίρνοντας δείγματα από τη σκοτεινή πλευρά της Σελήνης

After collecting lunar samples from the far side, Chang'e-6's ascender fired it's 3000N engine at 23:38UTC on June 3rd. 6 minutes later, it entered 15*180km lunar orbit. With 4 more orbital maneuvers, it will climb to 210km lunar orbit to rendezvous with the returner. https://t.co/UccIAghpQG pic.twitter.com/WF00aUPgxV