Μαυροβούνιο: Τουλάχιστον πέντε νεκροί σε περιστατικό με πυροβολισμούς

#Montenegro Authorities in #Cetinje are searching for Aco Martinović (45) suspected of a deadly shooting that left 5 dead, including 2 children and ~10 people injured. He is believed to be fleeing in a blue Fiat station wagon. The police: residents are urged to stay indoors. https://t.co/bw7IpNST1C pic.twitter.com/fduw6V0ck6