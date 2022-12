Μισθοί: Στους ουραγούς της ΕΕ η Ελλάδα

In 2021, the average annual full-time adjusted salary for employees in the EU was €33 500.

Highest in:

Luxembourg (€72 200)

Denmark (€63 300)

Ireland (€50 300)

Lowest in:

Bulgaria (€10 300)

Hungary (€12 600)

Romania (€13 000)



