Πάρτο Αλλιώς 13-2-2020

· Λίστα, από την Ύπατη Αρμοστεία του ΟΗΕ για τα Ανθρώπινα Δικαιώματα που αφορά σε εταιρείες που δραστηριοποιούνται στα κατεχόμενα εδάφη της Παλαιστίνης . Και δεν είναι μόνο αυτές…

· 1 Afikim Public Transportation Ltd.

2 Airbnb Inc.

3 American Israeli Gas Corporation Ltd.

4 Amir Marketing and Investments in Agriculture Ltd.

5 Amos Hadar Properties and Investments Ltd.

6 Angel Bakeries

7 Archivists Ltd.

8 Ariel Properties Group

9 Ashtrom Industries Ltd.

10 Ashtrom Properties Ltd.

11 Avgol Industries 1953 Ltd.

12 Bank Hapoalim B.M.

13 Bank Leumi Le-Israel B.M.

14 Bank of Jerusalem Ltd.

15 Beit Haarchiv Ltd.

16 Bezeq, the Israel Telecommunication

Corp Ltd.

17 Booking.com B.V.

18 C Mer Industries Ltd.

19 Café Café Israel Ltd.

20 Caliber 3

21 Cellcom Israel Ltd.

22 Cherriessa Ltd.

23 Chish Nofei Israel Ltd.

24 Citadis Israel Ltd.

25 Comasco Ltd.

26 Darban Investments Ltd.

27 Delek Group Ltd.

28 Delta Israel

29 Dor Alon Energy in Israel 1988 Ltd.

30 Egis Rail

31 Egged, Israel Transportation Cooperative Society Ltd.

32 Energix Renewable Energies Ltd.

33 EPR Systems Ltd.

34 Extal Ltd.

35 Expedia Group Inc.

36 Field Produce Ltd.

37 Field Produce Marketing Ltd.

38 First International Bank of Israel Ltd.

39 Galshan Shvakim Ltd.

40 General Mills Israel Ltd.

41 Hadiklaim Israel Date Growers Cooperative Ltd.

42 Hot Mobile Ltd.

43 Hot Telecommunications Systems Ltd.

44 Industrial Buildings Corporation Ltd.

45 Israel Discount Bank Ltd.

46 Israel Railways Corporation Ltd.

47 Italek Ltd.

48 JC Bamford Excavators Ltd.

49 Jerusalem Economy Ltd.

50 Kavim Public Transportation Ltd.

51 Lipski Installation and Sanitation Ltd.

52 Matrix IT Ltd.

53 Mayer Davidov Garages Ltd.

54 Mekorot Water Company Ltd.

55 Mercantile Discount Bank Ltd.

56 Merkavim Transportation Technologies Ltd.

57 Mizrahi Tefahot Bank Ltd.

58 Modi’in Ezrachi Group Ltd.

59 Mordechai Aviv Taasiot Beniyah 1973 Ltd.

60 Motorola Solutions Israel Ltd.

61 Municipal Bank Ltd.

62 Naaman Group Ltd.

63 Nof Yam Security Ltd.

64 Ofertex Industries 1997 Ltd.

65 Opodo Ltd.

66 Bank Otsar Ha-Hayal Ltd.

67 Partner Communications Company Ltd.

68 Paz Oil Company Ltd.

69 Pelegas Ltd.

70 Pelephone Communications Ltd.

71 Proffimat S.R. Ltd.

72 Rami Levy Chain Stores Hashikma Marketing 2006 Ltd.

73 Rami Levy Hashikma Marketing Communication Ltd.

74 Re/Max Israel

75 Shalgal Food Ltd.

76 Shapir Engineering and Industry Ltd.

77 Shufersal Ltd.

78 Sonol Israel Ltd.

79 Superbus Ltd.

80 Supergum Industries 1969 Ltd.

81 Tahal Group International B.V.

82 TripAdvisor Inc.

83 Twitoplast Ltd.

84 Unikowsky Maoz Ltd.

85 YES

86 Zakai Agricultural Know-how and inputs Ltd.

87 ZF Development and Construction

88 ZMH Hammermand Ltd.

89 Zorganika Ltd.

90 Zriha Hlavin Industries Ltd.

(a) Business enterprises involved as parent companies

No. Business Enterprise

91 Alon Blue Square Israel Ltd.

92 Alstom S.A.

93 Altice Europe N.V.

94 Amnon Mesilot Ltd.

95 Ashtrom Group Ltd.

96 Booking Holdings Inc.

97 Brand Industries Ltd.

98 Delta Galil Industries Ltd.

99 eDreams ODIGEO S.A.

100 Egis S.A.

101 Electra Ltd.

102 Export Investment Company Ltd.

103 General Mills Inc.

104 Hadar Group

105 Hamat Group Ltd.

106 Indorama Ventures P.C.L.

107 Kardan N.V.

108 Mayer’s Cars and Trucks Co. Ltd.

109 Motorola Solutions Inc.

110 Natoon Group

111 Villar International Ltd.

(b) Business enterprises involved as licensors or franchisors

No. Business Enterprise

112 Greenkote P.L.C.

