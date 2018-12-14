Το Hollywood Reporter ψήφισε τις καλύτερες ταινίες της χρονιάς – Μέσα και ο Λάνθιμος

Το "Roma" του Αλφόνσο Κουαρόν πρώτευσε κι εδώ


Το Hollywood Reporter ψήφισε τις καλύτερες ταινίες της χρονιάς – Μέσα και ο Λάνθιμος
 

Οι κριτικοί του έγκυρου Αμερικανικού κινηματογραφικού περιοδικού The Hollywood Reporter ψήφισαν ο καθένας την δεκάδα του με τα καλύτερα φιλμ του 2018 που σε λίγες μέρες τελειώνει και το «Ρόμα» του Αλφόνσο Κουαρόν που βγήκε από τις 13/12 στις Ελληνικές αίθουσες, βρέθηκε φυσικά στην κορυφή της συνολικής λίστας.

Το Hollywood Reporter όπως γράφει το flix.gr, είναι μαζί με το Variety τα δυο πιο σημαντικά «trade papers» της κινηματογραφικής βιομηχανίας κι όχι απαραίτητα μόνο της Αμερικάνικης. Καλύπτοντας τα μεγαλύτερα φεστιβάλ του πλανήτη και βλέποντας σχεδόν την συνολική παραγωγή της κάθε χρονιάς, η λίστα του, έχει πάντα ενδιαφέρον.

Οι κριτικοί του περιοδικού ψήφισαν ο καθένας την δική του δεκάδα κι από αυτή προέκυψε η παρακάτω λίστα με τις καλύτερες ταινίες της χρονιάς, η οποία έχει ως εξής:

1. Roma

2. Κλέφτες Καταστημάτων (προβάλλεται για 2η εβδομάδα στη 2η αίθουσα του Πάνθεον στην Πάτρα)

3. Η Ευνοούμενη του Γιώργου Λάνθιμου

4. Leave No Trace

5. If Beale Street Could Talk

6. Can You Ever Forgive Me?

7. Burning

Παρακάτω μπορείτε να δείτε τις λίστες του κάθε κριτικού του εντύπου ξεχωριστά:

Τόντ Μακάρθι

10. 'The Other Side of the Wind'

9. 'Shoplifters'

8. 'The Rider'

7. 'Eighth Grade'

6. 'Burning'

5. 'Free Solo'

4. 'Cold War - Ψυχρός πόλεμος'

3. 'Can You Ever Forgive Me?'

2. 'Roma'

1. 'Vice'

Τζον Φρος

1. Burning

2. Minding the Gap

3. Shoplifters

4. Roma

5. If Beale Street Could Talk

6. Leave No Trace

7. Private Life

8. The Favourite

9. First Man

10. A Star Is Born.

Σέρι Λίντεν

1. Shoplifters

2. Roma

3. Burning

4. Can You Ever Forgive Me?

5. Leave No Trace

6. Three Identical Strangers

7. Lean on Pete

8. If Beale Street Could Talk

9. Cold War

10. En el Septimo Dia.

Ντέιβιντ Ρούνι

1. Roma

2. The Favourite

3. Shoplifters

4. If Beale Street Could Talk

5. Burning

6. Cold War

7. First Man

8. The Death of Stalin

9. Can You Ever Forgive Me?

10. Isle of Dogs

Στίβεν Φάρμπερ

1. Roma

2. Leave No Trace

3. The Rider

4. Three Identical Strangers

5. If Beale Street Could Talk

6. Boy Erased

7. Free Solo

8. Shoplifters

9. The Hate U Give

10. The Wife

Κάριν Τζέιμς

1. Roma

2. The Favourite

3. Cold War

4. BlacKkKlansman

5. The Death of Stalin

6. At Eternity’s Gate

7. Shoplifters

8. Leave No Trace

9. Sorry to Bother You

10. Happy as Lazzaro.

Μάικλ Ρετσάφεν

1. Roma

2. Black Panther

3. BlacKkKlansman

4. Minding the Gap

5. Won’t You Be My Neighbor?

6. The Favourite

7. Can You Ever Forgive Me?

8. Burning

9. Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

10. Paddington 2.

Φρανκ Σεκ

1. The Favourite

2. A Star Is Born

3. Roma

4. BlacKkKlansman

5. Green Book

6. Won't You Be My Neighbor?

7. The Death of Stalin

8. Shoplifters

9. Three Identical Strangers

10. First Reformed – Ακρότητες.

Ο Νίκολας Χουλτ στην "Ευνοούμενη" του Γ. Λάνθιμου.
"Ρόμα" του Α. Κουαρόν.

 


Πάτρα: Φίλη της Δήμητρα Θεοφανίδη έγραψε τις εντυπώσεις της από το The Voice -ΔΕΙΤΕ ΦΩΤΟ & ΒΙΝΤΕΟΌπως είπε, "είμαι πολύ περήφανη για τις εμφανίσεις της Δήμητρας"
Πάτρα: Φίλη της Δήμητρα Θεοφανίδη έγραψε τις εντυπώσεις της από το The Voice -ΔΕΙΤΕ ΦΩΤΟ & ΒΙΝΤΕΟ
Οι συμμετοχές των "δελφινιών" στο "26ο Κύπελλο Χριστουγέννων"Σε αγωνιστική και προαγωνιστική κατηγορία
Οι συμμετοχές των "δελφινιών" στο "26ο Κύπελλο Χριστουγέννων"


ΔΕΙΤΕ LIVE την ομιλία Τσίπρα στη Θεσσαλονίκη Στο Αλεξάνδρειο Μέλαθρο
ΔΕΙΤΕ LIVE την ομιλία Τσίπρα στη Θεσσαλονίκη
Αν έχετε αυτό το επίθετο είστε γόνος μιας από τις πρώτες Πατραϊκές οικογένειες! Λίστα με 150 ονόματα...Οι ... φατρίες της πόλης από το 1828 και μετά
Αν έχετε αυτό το επίθετο είστε γόνος μιας από τις πρώτες Πατραϊκές οικογένειες! Λίστα με 150 ονόματα...

Keepfred: Tο αγαπημένο Shoe Brand μας κάνει προτάσεις γιορτινού Sopping στη Ρήγα Φεραίου Booties all day!
Keepfred: Tο αγαπημένο Shoe Brand μας κάνει προτάσεις γιορτινού Sopping στη Ρήγα Φεραίου
Ιταλία: Το ποσοστό του δημοσίου ελλείμματος παραμένει στο 2,04% Αυτό δηλώνει ο ιταλός πρωθυπουργός Τζουζέπε Κόντε
Ιταλία: Το ποσοστό του δημοσίου ελλείμματος παραμένει στο 2,04%



