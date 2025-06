Η πιο εύκολη συνταγή για αφράτα σπιτικά ψωμάκια - Ιδανικά για σάντουιτς

~ S O F T ~ P I L L O W Y ~ S A N D W I C H ~ R O L L S ~ ? Light, fluffy, and perfect every time — no compromise. Ingredients: 330ml warm water 2 tbsp olive oil 1 x 7g fast-action yeast Pinch of sugar 425g strong bread flour (no subs!) 8g fine salt Extra flour for shaping Method: Mix warm water, oil, yeast & sugar. Stir. Let sit 5 mins until foamy. Add flour, mix halfway, then add salt. Combine fully. Rest dough 30 mins, covered. Stretch & fold dough into center with wet hands. Cover, rest 30 mins. Repeat fold. Then rise 1 hour (dough should puff up). Turn out, dust with flour, cut into 6 pieces. Shape into rolls. Proof 30–60 mins until puffy. Bake at 200°C fan for 15 mins — golden & hollow underneath = done. Use proper bread flour. Use sachet yeast. Don’t rush the rise. Cold dough = flat rolls. Serve warm, with butter, or stuffed with whatever you love. Much Love, Jade x