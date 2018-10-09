Στα 20 του χρόνια είναι ένας Μαχαραγιάς... σταρ του instagram! ΦΩΤΟ

Σε βασιλιά του instagram έχει εξελιχθεί ο Σάουι Παντμάναμπχ Σινγκ, ο 20χρονος πρίγκιπας της Τζαϊπούρ. Οι φωτογραφίες στο λογαριασμό του πρίγκιπα της Ινδίας δείχνουν ότι εκλεπτυσμένο στιλ αλλά και αγάπη για τη μόδα.
Κληρονόμησε τον τίτλο του μαχαραγιά σε ηλικία 13 ετών
Ο Ινδός μαχαραγιάς ανήκει στην τρίτη γενιά της γαλαζοαίματης οικογένειάς του και είναι δισέγγονος του Σερ Σαβάι Μαν Σινγχ II, που ήταν ο τελευταίος ενεργός διάδοχος της ηγεμονίας.
Meet our digital cover star for October - His Highness Maharaja Sawai Padmanabh Singh. The 303rd descendant of the royal family of Jaipur, 20-year-old @pachojaipur is also a polo fanatic. At 18, Pacho was the youngest player to represent India, and is the youngest Indian member of a World Cup polo team, as well as the youngest winner of the Indian Open Polo Cup. "I was so proud to play for India, and have the flag on my back," says the royal charmer in residence of Jaipur.
Ο Πάτσο πρωταγωνιστεί στο εξώφυλλο του τεύχους Οκτωβρίου του περιοδικού Elle ενώ πρόσφατα έκανε το ντεμπούτο του στη μόδα, συμμετέχοντας στο σόου του οίκου Dolce & Gabbana στο Μιλάνο.
To εξώφυλλο προκάλεσε μεγάλη αίσθηση στη χώρα του με πολλούς να σημειώνουν πως ο νεαρός ετοιμάζεται να κάνει στροφή στο χώρο της μόδας.
@pachojaipur 'A dapper young Maharaja, so sharp in thoughts and humble at soul, I see him as the next young fashion icon Internationally and I wish this stalwart the very best in achieving his visions and make the country proud as the National Polo player. Proud of you Pacho' - Tarun Khiwal