Στα 20 του χρόνια είναι ένας Μαχαραγιάς... σταρ του instagram! ΦΩΤΟ

Life
&the City

Ποιος είναι ο πρίγκιπας της Τζαϊπούρ


Μοιραστείτε το άρθρο:


Διαβάστε επίσης
Η αδελφή της πατρινής Ηλιάνας Παπαγεωργίου... θα μπορούσε να είναι μοντέλο! Οικογενειακή υπόθεση η ομορφιά- ΦΩΤΟ Αυτό δείχνουν οι φωτογραφίες της
Η αδελφή της πατρινής Ηλιάνας Παπαγεωργίου... θα μπορούσε να είναι μοντέλο! Οικογενειακή υπόθεση η ομορφιά- ΦΩΤΟ
Το παλαιότερο σπίτι της Πάτρας και οι Ηπειρώτες ιδιοκτήτες του που από το 1828 κυριάρχησαν στην οικονομική και κοινωνική ζωή της πόληςΗ οικογένεια Τζίνη από την Άρτα
Το παλαιότερο σπίτι της Πάτρας και οι Ηπειρώτες ιδιοκτήτες του που από το 1828 κυριάρχησαν στην οικονομική και κοινωνική ζωή της πόλης
Τα... έσπασε η Μαρία Μενούνος στο γαμήλιο πάρτυ στον Άκοβο Αρκαδίας και μετά πήγε για...σουβλάκιαΦΩΤΟ και ΒΙΝΤΕΟ
Τα... έσπασε η Μαρία Μενούνος στο γαμήλιο πάρτυ στον Άκοβο Αρκαδίας και μετά πήγε για...σουβλάκια
Στα 20 του χρόνια είναι ένας Μαχαραγιάς... σταρ του instagram! ΦΩΤΟ Ποιος είναι ο πρίγκιπας της Τζαϊπούρ
 

Σε βασιλιά του instagram έχει εξελιχθεί ο Σάουι Παντμάναμπχ Σινγκ, ο 20χρονος πρίγκιπας της Τζαϊπούρ. Οι φωτογραφίες στο λογαριασμό του πρίγκιπα της Ινδίας δείχνουν ότι εκλεπτυσμένο στιλ αλλά και αγάπη για τη μόδα.

Κληρονόμησε τον τίτλο του μαχαραγιά σε ηλικία 13 ετών

Ο Ινδός μαχαραγιάς ανήκει στην τρίτη γενιά της γαλαζοαίματης οικογένειάς του και είναι δισέγγονος του Σερ Σαβάι Μαν Σινγχ II, που ήταν ο τελευταίος ενεργός διάδοχος της ηγεμονίας.

Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.

#Repost @elleindia with @repostapp ・・・ Meet our digital cover star for October - His Highness Maharaja Sawai Padmanabh Singh. The 303rd descendant of the royal family of Jaipur, 20-year-old @pachojaipur is also a polo fanatic. At 18, Pacho was the youngest player to represent India, and is the youngest Indian member of a World Cup polo team, as well as the youngest winner of the Indian Open Polo Cup. “I was so proud to play for India, and have the flag on my back,” says the royal charmer in residence of Jaipur. . Read the full interview in our October issue. On stands now! . ????: @thebadlydrawnboy ????: @malini_banerji Assisted by: @divyagursahani & @pujarinighosh (styling) Location courtesy: @thecitypalace . Special thanks to @raymond_the_complete_man & @longines . #TheOctoberIssue #PadmanabhSingh

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Padmanabh Singh (@pachojaipur) στις 8 Οκτ, 2018 στις 3:41 πμ PDT

Ο Πάτσο πρωταγωνιστεί στο εξώφυλλο του τεύχους Οκτωβρίου του περιοδικού Elle ενώ πρόσφατα έκανε το ντεμπούτο του στη μόδα, συμμετέχοντας στο σόου του οίκου Dolce & Gabbana στο Μιλάνο.

To εξώφυλλο προκάλεσε μεγάλη αίσθηση στη χώρα του με πολλούς να σημειώνουν πως ο νεαρός ετοιμάζεται να κάνει στροφή στο χώρο της μόδας.

Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.

The other night at my grandmothers 75th birthday celebrations!

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Padmanabh Singh (@pachojaipur) στις 1 Οκτ, 2018 στις 10:53 πμ PDT

Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.

@outlook_splurge @priya_rana

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Padmanabh Singh (@pachojaipur) στις 18 Σεπ, 2018 στις 11:47 μμ PDT

Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.

#Repost @tarun_khiwal with @repostapp ・・・ @pachojaipur ‘A dapper young Maharaja, so sharp in thoughts and humble at soul, I see him as the next young fashion icon Internationally and I wish this stalwart the very best in achieving his visions and make the country proud as the National Polo player. Proud of you Pacho’ - Tarun Khiwal Photographer - @tarun_khiwal Photography Assistant - @nithin_1990 Post Production - Tarun Khiwal Studio / @hussam.wahid Senior Special Correspondent @theweek_magazine - @nehasbajpai Location - @sujanluxury & @thecitypalace . . . . . . #Fashion #Photographer #tarunkhiwal #Indian #hasselbladmaster #iamnikon #nikonindia #broncolor#theweekmagazine #relaisandchateau #sujanluxury #sujanrajmahalpalacehotel

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Padmanabh Singh (@pachojaipur) στις 7 Σεπ, 2018 στις 1:44 πμ PDT

Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.

Brazil’s most beautiful beach-town !

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Padmanabh Singh (@pachojaipur) στις 2 Σεπ, 2018 στις 1:24 πμ PDT

Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.

@mariotestino @vogueparis May, 2017

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Padmanabh Singh (@pachojaipur) στις 4 Σεπ, 2018 στις 10:16 μμ PDT

Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.

@lapoloindia

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Padmanabh Singh (@pachojaipur) στις 9 Αύγ, 2018 στις 3:55 μμ PDT

Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.

@pointdevue_mag #nobilityforability Nobilityforability

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Padmanabh Singh (@pachojaipur) στις 26 Ιούλ, 2018 στις 5:46 πμ PDT

 Κωνσταντίνα Τσίχλα


Το thebest.gr δεν υιοθετεί κατ' ανάγκην, τα σχόλια των αναγνωστών και σε περιπτώσεις υβριστικών, χυδαίων και ανακριβών πληροφοριών θα τα διαγράφει.

Δημοσιεύτηκε:

Τυπώθηκε: 09/10/2018 15:16

Από: www.thebest.gr/news/index/viewStory/502845?skip_cache=yes

thebest.gr © 2018

Αθλητισμός
Στη γραμμή... εκκίνησης το Basket Champions League-Η ακτινογραφία των Ελληνικών ομάδωνΠρεμιέρα απόψε για τον ΠΑΟΚ, την Τετάρτη στην Οστάνδη ο Προμηθέας
Στη γραμμή... εκκίνησης το Basket Champions League-Η ακτινογραφία των Ελληνικών ομάδων
Culture
Ποιος φοβάται τη Βιρτζίνια Γουλφ; Mια καλή στιγμή του ερασιτεχνικού θεάτρου της ΠάτραςΣυνεχίζονται οι παραστάσεις στο θέατρο Αγορά
Ποιος φοβάται τη Βιρτζίνια Γουλφ; Mια καλή στιγμή του ερασιτεχνικού θεάτρου της Πάτρας


Life&the City
Πολιτική
Επιβεβαιώνει στο thebest.gr ο Ηλίας Στεφανόπουλος ότι δεν θα είναι υποψήφιος Περιφερειάρχης Φαίνεται ότι το σενάριο που αρχικά είχε πιθανότητες τελικά ...σκάλωσε
Επιβεβαιώνει στο thebest.gr ο Ηλίας Στεφανόπουλος ότι δεν θα είναι υποψήφιος Περιφερειάρχης
Κοινωνία
Ψηφιακές υπηρεσίες χρηματοδοτεί με 1,4 εκ € η Περιφέρεια Δυτικής Ελλάδας σε Αχαΐα, Αιτωλοακαρνανία και Ηλεία - Στο πλαίσιο της Βιώσιμης Αστικής Ανάπτυξης και των Ολοκληρωμένων Χωρικών Επενδύσεων
Ψηφιακές υπηρεσίες χρηματοδοτεί με 1,4 εκ € η Περιφέρεια Δυτικής Ελλάδας σε Αχαΐα, Αιτωλοακαρνανία και Ηλεία

Αγορά
"Καίει" το πετρέλαιο θέρμανσης - Στο 1,14 ευρώ το λίτρο εκτιμά την τιμή του ο ΣΕΕΠΕ - Τι θα γίνει με το επίδομαΜια εβδομάδα πριν από την έναρξη της διάθεσης του καυσίμου
"Καίει" το πετρέλαιο θέρμανσης - Στο 1,14 ευρώ το λίτρο εκτιμά την τιμή του ο ΣΕΕΠΕ - Τι θα γίνει με το επίδομα
Κόσμος
Εν αναμονή της Μονάδας Μεσογειακής Αναιμίας στο νοσοκομείο "Άγιο Ανδρέας" - Στο Καραμανδάνειο μέχρι τα 40 για μεταγγίσειςΜέσα στον μήνα η προκήρυξη της θέσης του γιατρού στον Άγιο Ανδρέα
Εν αναμονή της Μονάδας Μεσογειακής Αναιμίας στο νοσοκομείο "Άγιο Ανδρέας" - Στο Καραμανδάνειο μέχρι τα 40 για μεταγγίσεις



κλείσιμο

ΔΙΑΒΑΣΤΕ ΕΠΙΣΗΣ:

Απίστευτο περιστατικό στη Ροδινή Πατρών - Πετούσαν πέτρες στην ακροθαλασσιά και ο 20 μηνών γιος της πέταξε.. χειροβομβίδα! ΑΠΟΚΛΕΙΣΤΙΚΕΣ ΕΙΚΟΝΕΣ - ΒΙΝΤΕΟ Απίστευτο περιστατικό στη Ροδινή Πατρών - Πετούσαν πέτρες στην ακροθαλασσιά και ο 20 μηνών γιος της πέταξε.. χειροβομβίδα! ΑΠΟΚΛΕΙΣΤΙΚΕΣ ΕΙΚΟΝΕΣ - ΒΙΝΤΕΟ
Υπόθεση Λαγούδη: Ποινική διαδικασία κατά του γιατρού- ΔΕΙΤΕ το έγγραφο- Η φίλη της Ειρήνης ξεσπά: "Έπεσε θύμα κοροϊδίας, ήταν πιεσμένη" Υπόθεση Λαγούδη: Ποινική διαδικασία κατά του γιατρού- ΔΕΙΤΕ το έγγραφο- Η φίλη της Ειρήνης ξεσπά: "Έπεσε θύμα κοροϊδίας, ήταν πιεσμένη"
Η αδελφή της πατρινής Ηλιάνας Παπαγεωργίου... θα μπορούσε να είναι μοντέλο! Οικογενειακή υπόθεση η ομορφιά- ΦΩΤΟ Η αδελφή της πατρινής Ηλιάνας Παπαγεωργίου... θα μπορούσε να είναι μοντέλο! Οικογενειακή υπόθεση η ομορφιά- ΦΩΤΟ
Πένθος στην ιατρική οικογένεια Καφέζα της Πάτρας - Έφυγε από τη ζωή ο ακτινολόγος Νίκος Καφέζας Πένθος στην ιατρική οικογένεια Καφέζα της Πάτρας - Έφυγε από τη ζωή ο ακτινολόγος Νίκος Καφέζας
Το παλαιότερο σπίτι της Πάτρας και οι Ηπειρώτες ιδιοκτήτες του που από το 1828 κυριάρχησαν στην οικονομική και κοινωνική ζωή της πόλης Το παλαιότερο σπίτι της Πάτρας και οι Ηπειρώτες ιδιοκτήτες του που από το 1828 κυριάρχησαν στην οικονομική και κοινωνική ζωή της πόλης
Πάτρα: Πέθανε η Βασιλική Καυκά- Πένθος στην Οβρυά Πάτρα: Πέθανε η Βασιλική Καυκά- Πένθος στην Οβρυά
Τελικά θα καταργηθεί η αλλαγή της ώρας από θερινή σε χειμερινή; Από πότε θα ισχύσει το μέτρο... Τελικά θα καταργηθεί η αλλαγή της ώρας από θερινή σε χειμερινή; Από πότε θα ισχύσει το μέτρο...
Έφυγαν από τη ζωή και θα κηδευτούν την Τρίτη 9 και την Τετάρτη 10 Οκτωβρίου 2018 Έφυγαν από τη ζωή και θα κηδευτούν την Τρίτη 9 και την Τετάρτη 10 Οκτωβρίου 2018
Πήγαμε στο "20SmartFit" και είδαμε στην πράξη πώς μεταμορφώνεις το σώμα σου σε 20 λεπτά την εβδομάδα! Πήγαμε στο "20SmartFit" και είδαμε στην πράξη πώς μεταμορφώνεις το σώμα σου σε 20 λεπτά την εβδομάδα!
Τα... έσπασε η Μαρία Μενούνος στο γαμήλιο πάρτυ στον Άκοβο Αρκαδίας και μετά πήγε για...σουβλάκια Τα... έσπασε η Μαρία Μενούνος στο γαμήλιο πάρτυ στον Άκοβο Αρκαδίας και μετά πήγε για...σουβλάκια