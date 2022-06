Στέγαση: Οι Έλληνες πληρώνουν περισσότερο από όλους τους Ευρωπαίους - Τι δείχνει έκθεση της Eurostat

The housing cost overburden rate was 7.8% in the EU in 2020.

Lowest rates in:

Cyprus (1.9%)

Lithuania (2.7%)

Malta (2.8%)



Highest rates in:

Greece (33.3%)

Bulgaria (14.4%)

Denmark (14.1%)



