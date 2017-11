Ο Γιώργος Καραμίχος υποδύεται τον Απ. Παύλο στη νέα του ταινία – ΔΕΙΤΕ ΦΩΤΟ και ΒΙΝΤΕΟ

From the teaser of the film Paul, Apostle of Christ. In the part of Saul of Tarsus. Grateful for being part of this journey. #paulapostleofchrist #malta #sonypictures #letsgetbiblical #grateful #blessed #thanks to @gen1_4 and @_terence_j @ericgroth click on link above to see the first teaser.

A post shared by Yorgos Actor/director (@yorgoskaramihos) on Nov 17, 2017 at 12:36am PST