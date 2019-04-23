Ο ενός έτους πρίγκιπας Λουίς φωτογραφίζεται από τη μητέρα του για τα... χρόνια πολλά!

Ενός έτους γίνεται σήμερα το τρίτο παιδί του Πρίγκιπα Ουίλιαμ και της Κέιτ Μίντλετον. Η μητέρα το πριν λίγες ημέρες τράβηξε ορισμένες φωτογραφίες του μικρού Λουίς τις οποίες δημοσίευσε σήμερα στο twitter το παλάτι.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are delighted to share three new photographs of Prince Louis ahead of his first birthday tomorrow ????



The photographs were taken earlier this month by The Duchess at their home in Norfolk. pic.twitter.com/VOJ7rhKthz