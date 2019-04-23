Ο ενός έτους πρίγκιπας Λουίς φωτογραφίζεται από τη μητέρα του για τα... χρόνια πολλά!

Life
&the City

Το τρίτο παιδί της Κέιτ και του Ουίλιαμ έχει σήμερα γενέθλια


Μοιραστείτε το άρθρο:


Διαβάστε επίσης
Τι γίνεται με την Αννίτα Πάνια; Η μήνυση και το αυτόφωρο Λήγει τα μεσάνυχτα
Τι γίνεται με την Αννίτα Πάνια; Η μήνυση και το αυτόφωρο
Συγκλονίζει η Νίκη Βίσση: Πέρασε όλο το χειμώνα στο υπόγειο του καμένου της σπιτιού στο ΜάτιΒολεύτηκα σε μια μικρή κουζινίτσα που έχω φτιάξει με τα πιατάκια και τα ποτηράκια μου, είπε
Συγκλονίζει η Νίκη Βίσση: Πέρασε όλο το χειμώνα στο υπόγειο του καμένου της σπιτιού στο Μάτι
Ο ενός έτους πρίγκιπας Λουίς φωτογραφίζεται από τη μητέρα του για τα... χρόνια πολλά! Το τρίτο παιδί της Κέιτ και του Ουίλιαμ έχει σήμερα γενέθλια
 

Ενός έτους γίνεται σήμερα το τρίτο παιδί του Πρίγκιπα Ουίλιαμ και της Κέιτ Μίντλετον. Η μητέρα το πριν λίγες ημέρες τράβηξε ορισμένες φωτογραφίες του μικρού Λουίς τις οποίες δημοσίευσε σήμερα στο twitter το παλάτι.

 


Το thebest.gr δεν υιοθετεί κατ' ανάγκην, τα σχόλια των αναγνωστών και σε περιπτώσεις υβριστικών, χυδαίων και ανακριβών πληροφοριών θα τα διαγράφει.

Δημοσιεύτηκε:

Τυπώθηκε: 23/04/2019 12:13

Από: www.thebest.gr/news/index/viewStory/526175

thebest.gr © 2019

Αθλητισμός
Η Πάτρα αποχαιρέτισε Ιταλούς και Ελληνες αθλητές στίβου (ΦΩΤΟ)Προετοιμασία στο Παμπελοποννησιακό
Η Πάτρα αποχαιρέτισε Ιταλούς και Ελληνες αθλητές στίβου (ΦΩΤΟ)
Culture
Πάτρα: Τα παιδικά φιλμ στις Πασχαλινές σκοτεινές αίθουσες: "Ευγενικός κύριος λινκ", δράκος, Ντάμπο & το σκυλάκι της βασίλισσαςΠολλές οι επιλογές αυτές τις μέρες για τους μικρούς μας φίλους
Πάτρα: Τα παιδικά φιλμ στις Πασχαλινές σκοτεινές αίθουσες: "Ευγενικός κύριος λινκ", δράκος, Ντάμπο & το σκυλάκι της βασίλισσας


Life&the City
Πολιτική
Δήμος Πατρέων: Κοινή κάθοδος για Νίκο Παπαδημάτο - Σπύρο ΠολίτηΑναμένεται να ανακοινωθεί επίσημα αύριο
Δήμος Πατρέων: Κοινή κάθοδος για Νίκο Παπαδημάτο - Σπύρο Πολίτη
Κοινωνία
Λασποβροχή στην Πάτρα - Πού οφείλονται τα υψηλά επίπεδα σκόνης στη Δυτική Ελλάδα - ΦΩΤΟ Εμφανή τα σημάδια της στην Πάτρα
Λασποβροχή στην Πάτρα - Πού οφείλονται τα υψηλά επίπεδα σκόνης στη Δυτική Ελλάδα - ΦΩΤΟ

Αγορά
Η DUR παρουσιάζει τη νέα συλλογή Spring/Summer 2019Η νέα κολεξιόν της DUR παρουσιάζει προτάσεις που καλύπτουν τις ανάγκες κάθε ενδυματολογικού ύφους
Η DUR παρουσιάζει τη νέα συλλογή Spring/Summer 2019
Κόσμος
ΤΡΑΓΩΔΙΑ στη Βολιβία: Λεωφορείο έπεσε σε χαράδρα, τουλάχιστον 25 νεκροί Και 24 τραυματίες
ΤΡΑΓΩΔΙΑ στη Βολιβία: Λεωφορείο έπεσε σε χαράδρα, τουλάχιστον 25 νεκροί



κλείσιμο

ΔΙΑΒΑΣΤΕ ΕΠΙΣΗΣ:

Πάτρα: Έφυγε νωρίς η Γεωργία Κασκαμπά – Αφήνει πίσω άνδρα και δυο παιδιά Πάτρα: Έφυγε νωρίς η Γεωργία Κασκαμπά – Αφήνει πίσω άνδρα και δυο παιδιά
Τα τρία παιδιά του ιδιοκτήτη του ASOS και πιο πλούσιου ανθρώπου της Δανίας, νεκρά στη Σρι Λάνκα Τα τρία παιδιά του ιδιοκτήτη του ASOS και πιο πλούσιου ανθρώπου της Δανίας, νεκρά στη Σρι Λάνκα
Αύριο η κηδεία της 33χρονης Γεωργίας Κασκαμπά από την Αγυιά Αύριο η κηδεία της 33χρονης Γεωργίας Κασκαμπά από την Αγυιά
Αίγιο - αδελφός 35χρονης: «Δεν πίστευα ότι αυτά που βλέπουμε στην τηλεόραση θα μας χτυπούσαν την πόρτα» Αίγιο - αδελφός 35χρονης: «Δεν πίστευα ότι αυτά που βλέπουμε στην τηλεόραση θα μας χτυπούσαν την πόρτα»
Τι γίνεται με την Αννίτα Πάνια; Η μήνυση και το αυτόφωρο Τι γίνεται με την Αννίτα Πάνια; Η μήνυση και το αυτόφωρο
Το σπίτι στην Κορίνθου της Πάτρας που έχει από αιώνες μια αύρα διανόησης! Το σπίτι στην Κορίνθου της Πάτρας που έχει από αιώνες μια αύρα διανόησης!
Έφυγαν από τη ζωή και θα κηδευτούν τη Μ. Δευτέρα 22 και τη Μ. Τρίτη 23 Απριλίου Έφυγαν από τη ζωή και θα κηδευτούν τη Μ. Δευτέρα 22 και τη Μ. Τρίτη 23 Απριλίου
Πάτρα: Πέθανε ο γνωστός έμπορος Βασίλης Σωτηρόπουλος Πάτρα: Πέθανε ο γνωστός έμπορος Βασίλης Σωτηρόπουλος
Επέστρεψε στις νίκες και «κλείδωσε» τη Super League 2 η Παναχαϊκή Επέστρεψε στις νίκες και «κλείδωσε» τη Super League 2 η Παναχαϊκή
Συγκλονίζει η Νίκη Βίσση: Πέρασε όλο το χειμώνα στο υπόγειο του καμένου της σπιτιού στο Μάτι Συγκλονίζει η Νίκη Βίσση: Πέρασε όλο το χειμώνα στο υπόγειο του καμένου της σπιτιού στο Μάτι