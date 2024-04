Ολλανδία: Σωματικά υγιής 28χρονη θέλει να βάλει τέλος στη ζωή της με ευθανασία- Ποιος είναι ο λόγος

Please stop bothering me!

Please stop Tagging me!

I closed my comments and DM.

TAKE A FREAKING HINT! ?

I don’t need medical tips!

I will never believe in any god❗️

I stand by my decision.

NO = NO Show some respect for my choice, my limit, or leave me alone! pic.twitter.com/rAJjcys0v6

— Zoraya (@ZorayaTerBeek) April 3, 2024