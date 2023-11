Η στιγμή που οι όμηροι που απελευθέρωσε η Χαμάς μπαίνουν στο Ισραήλ

LIST OF HOSTAGE THAT WERE RELEASED



The Asher Family from Nir Oz:

- Doron Katz-Asher (34 Years Old)

- Raz Asher (4 Years Old)

- Aviv Asher (2 Years Old)



The Aloni Family from Nir Oz:

- Daniel Aloni (45 Years Old)

- Amelia Aloni (5 Years Old)



The Monder Famiky from Nir Oz:

-… pic.twitter.com/am2TsYrZC1