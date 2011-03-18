Η Ia Östergren έχει τα πιο υπερφυσικά πόδια στον κόσμο! ΦΩΤΟ

Life
&the City

Με μήκος 102 εκατοστά


Μοιραστείτε το άρθρο:


Διαβάστε επίσης
Η όμορφη ανάρτηση του Άγγελου Λάτσιου για τη μητέρα του Ελένη Μενεγάκη - ΦΩΤΟΔείτε τις εικόνες
Η όμορφη ανάρτηση του Άγγελου Λάτσιου για τη μητέρα του Ελένη Μενεγάκη - ΦΩΤΟ
Περήφανος για την 21χρονη κόρη του ο Πέτρος Κωστόπουλος - Τι ανέβασε στο instagramΔιαβάστε περισσότερα
Περήφανος για την 21χρονη κόρη του ο Πέτρος Κωστόπουλος - Τι ανέβασε στο instagram
«Είχα σκεφτεί να σκοτώσω τον πρώτο μου σύζυγο, όταν με εγκατέλειψε»Τι είπε η Κορίνα Τσοπέη
«Είχα σκεφτεί να σκοτώσω τον πρώτο μου σύζυγο, όταν με εγκατέλειψε»
Η Ia Östergren έχει τα πιο υπερφυσικά πόδια στον κόσμο! ΦΩΤΟ Με μήκος 102 εκατοστά
 

Διάσημη για τα υπερφυσικά πόδια της έχει γίνει η Ia Östergren από τη Σουηδία. Είναι 34 ετών, έχει ύψος 1.78 και τα πόδια της φτάνουν σε μήκος περίπου τα 102 εκατοστά.

Ασχολείται με το bodybuilding

Στο Instagram έχει πολλούς followers που της κάνουν κολακευτικά σχόλια για το σώμα της. Ασχολείται με το bodybuilding από το 2013 και είναι παντρεμένη με δυο παιδιά.



 Κωνσταντίνα Τσίχλα


Το thebest.gr δεν υιοθετεί κατ' ανάγκην, τα σχόλια των αναγνωστών και σε περιπτώσεις υβριστικών, χυδαίων και ανακριβών πληροφοριών θα τα διαγράφει.

Δημοσιεύτηκε:

Τυπώθηκε: 14/05/2018 12:43

Από: www.thebest.gr/news/index/viewStory/486583

thebest.gr © 2018

Διαβάστε επίσης
Δεύτερη στη Eurovision η Ελένη Φουρέιρα - Πρώτο το Ισραήλ Έκανε μια εξαιρετική εμφάνιση η Κύπρος
Δεύτερη στη Eurovision η Ελένη Φουρέιρα - Πρώτο το Ισραήλ

Αθλητισμός
Ο Δήμος Ασημακόπουλος στο παγκόσμιο πρωτάθλημα μουάι τάιΔιεξήχθη στο Μεξικό
Ο Δήμος Ασημακόπουλος στο παγκόσμιο πρωτάθλημα μουάι τάι
Culture
Οι Ταξιδευτές της Πρόζας στο Μάνεσι Καλαβρύτων με την παράσταση "Ένας βλάκας και μισός"Το Σάββατο το απόγευμα
Οι Ταξιδευτές της Πρόζας στο Μάνεσι Καλαβρύτων με την παράσταση "Ένας βλάκας και μισός"


Life&the City
Πολιτική
Ο επανεκλεγείς πρόεδρος της ΝΟΔΕ Αχαΐας Ανδρέας Μαζαράκης στο thebest.gr - Αποτελέσματα - ΗΧΗΤΙΚΟΔείτε αναλυτικά αποτελέσματα
Ο επανεκλεγείς πρόεδρος της ΝΟΔΕ Αχαΐας Ανδρέας Μαζαράκης στο thebest.gr - Αποτελέσματα - ΗΧΗΤΙΚΟ
Κοινωνία
Επίτιμος διδάκτορας του Πανεπιστημίου Πατρών ο Θανάσης ΒαλτινόςΤην Τετάρτη η εκδήλωση
Επίτιμος διδάκτορας του Πανεπιστημίου Πατρών ο Θανάσης Βαλτινός

Αγορά
Οι έκτακτοι άμεσοι φόροι αυξήθηκαν κατά 94%, σε μια 8ετίαΈρευνα της διαΝΕΟσις που εκπονήθηκε από το ΙΟΒΕ
Οι έκτακτοι άμεσοι φόροι αυξήθηκαν κατά 94%, σε μια 8ετία
Κόσμος
Πρόσκληση σε ταξιδιώτες από το... μέλλον για το μνημόσυνο του Χόκινγκς τον ΙούνιοΧιούμορ ανάλογο του μεγάλου επιστήμονα από την οικογένειά του
Πρόσκληση σε ταξιδιώτες από το... μέλλον για το μνημόσυνο του Χόκινγκς τον Ιούνιο



κλείσιμο

ΔΙΑΒΑΣΤΕ ΕΠΙΣΗΣ:

Επικράτηση Μαζαράκη έναντι Νικολάου δείχνουν οι κάλπες στις εκλογές της ΝΟΔΕ - Τα αποτελέσματα από την καταμέτρηση Επικράτηση Μαζαράκη έναντι Νικολάου δείχνουν οι κάλπες στις εκλογές της ΝΟΔΕ - Τα αποτελέσματα από την καταμέτρηση
Αμέτρητες τσούχτρες "βρέφη", κοντά στην Ψάθα, στον Κορινθιακό - ΦΩΤΟ Αμέτρητες τσούχτρες "βρέφη", κοντά στην Ψάθα, στον Κορινθιακό - ΦΩΤΟ
Η όμορφη ανάρτηση του Άγγελου Λάτσιου για τη μητέρα του Ελένη Μενεγάκη - ΦΩΤΟ Η όμορφη ανάρτηση του Άγγελου Λάτσιου για τη μητέρα του Ελένη Μενεγάκη - ΦΩΤΟ
Περήφανος για την 21χρονη κόρη του ο Πέτρος Κωστόπουλος - Τι ανέβασε στο instagram Περήφανος για την 21χρονη κόρη του ο Πέτρος Κωστόπουλος - Τι ανέβασε στο instagram
Το... φάντασμα στο Φάρο της Πάτρας που ...κοψοχόλιασε τους περαστικούς... ΔΕΙΤΕ ΦΩΤΟ Το... φάντασμα στο Φάρο της Πάτρας που ...κοψοχόλιασε τους περαστικούς... ΔΕΙΤΕ ΦΩΤΟ
«Είχα σκεφτεί να σκοτώσω τον πρώτο μου σύζυγο, όταν με εγκατέλειψε» «Είχα σκεφτεί να σκοτώσω τον πρώτο μου σύζυγο, όταν με εγκατέλειψε»
Aπίστευτη καταγγελία στο thebest.gr! Βεβήλωσαν τάφο στο Β΄ Δημοτικό Νεκροταφείο της Πάτρας – Σπασμένο φέρετρο και διαλυμένος σκελετός Aπίστευτη καταγγελία στο thebest.gr! Βεβήλωσαν τάφο στο Β΄ Δημοτικό Νεκροταφείο της Πάτρας – Σπασμένο φέρετρο και διαλυμένος σκελετός
Έφυγαν από τη ζωή και θα κηδευτούν την Κυριακή 13 Μαϊού Έφυγαν από τη ζωή και θα κηδευτούν την Κυριακή 13 Μαϊού
Δεύτερη στη Eurovision η Ελένη Φουρέιρα - Πρώτο το Ισραήλ Δεύτερη στη Eurovision η Ελένη Φουρέιρα - Πρώτο το Ισραήλ
Εικόνες ντροπής στην Αμαλιάδα-Πέντε παίχτες και παράγοντες στο νοσοκομείο Εικόνες ντροπής στην Αμαλιάδα-Πέντε παίχτες και παράγοντες στο νοσοκομείο