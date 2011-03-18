Η Ia Östergren έχει τα πιο υπερφυσικά πόδια στον κόσμο! ΦΩΤΟ

Διάσημη για τα υπερφυσικά πόδια της έχει γίνει η Ia Östergren από τη Σουηδία. Είναι 34 ετών, έχει ύψος 1.78 και τα πόδια της φτάνουν σε μήκος περίπου τα 102 εκατοστά.
Ασχολείται με το bodybuilding
Στο Instagram έχει πολλούς followers που της κάνουν κολακευτικά σχόλια για το σώμα της. Ασχολείται με το bodybuilding από το 2013 και είναι παντρεμένη με δυο παιδιά.
