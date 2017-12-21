Πρίγκιπας Χάρι-Μέγκαν Μαρκλ: Οι επίσημες φωτογραφίες του αρραβώνα τους!

Δόθηκαν στη δημοσιότητα

21/12/2017 16:45

Πρίγκιπας Χάρι-Μέγκαν Μαρκλ: Οι επίσημες φωτογραφίες του αρραβώνα τους! Δόθηκαν στη δημοσιότητα
 

Τρείς φωτογραφίες από τον αρραβώνα τους δημοσίευσαν ο πρίγκιπας Χάρι και η Μέγκαν Μαρκλ. Οι φωτογραφίες είναι του Alexi Lubomirski και αναρτήθηκαν στην επίσημη σελίδα της βασιλικής οικογένειας στο Facebook.

"Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle have chosen to release three official photographs to mark their engagement.

The photographs were taken by photographer Alexi Lubomirski earlier this week at Frogmore House, Windsor.

Prince Harry and Ms. Markle have been touched by all of the messages of congratulations they have received, and hope that everybody enjoys these photographs as much as they do" γράφει η λεζάντα που συνοδεύει τις φωτογραφίες.

 Κωνσταντίνα Τσίχλα


