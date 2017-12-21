Πρίγκιπας Χάρι-Μέγκαν Μαρκλ: Οι επίσημες φωτογραφίες του αρραβώνα τους!

"Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle have chosen to release three official photographs to mark their engagement.

The photographs were taken by photographer Alexi Lubomirski earlier this week at Frogmore House, Windsor.

Prince Harry and Ms. Markle have been touched by all of the messages of congratulations they have received, and hope that everybody enjoys these photographs as much as they do" γράφει η λεζάντα που συνοδεύει τις φωτογραφίες.