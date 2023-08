Βραζιλία: Κύμα καύσωνα πλήττει τη χώρα στη μέση του χειμώνα

Winter scorcher in South America with up to 41.3C in Brazil,40.9C in Paraguay (0.1C from August national heat record),40.8C in Bolivia and 40.2C in Argentina.



More monthly records to report:

BOLIVIA

40.8C San Jose

39.2C Magdalena



COLOMBIA

36.1C Leticia



Hotter tomorrow