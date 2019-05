Η πρώτη φωτογραφία που δημοσίευσε η Κιμ Καρντάσιαν μετά τη γέννηση του γιου της!

View this post on Instagram

We celebrated our baby boy about a week ago and now he’s here! He’s so perfect! Here are some pics of my CBD baby shower. I was freaking out for nothing because he is the most calm and chill of all of my babies so far and everyone loves him so much ????

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on May 11, 2019 at 1:17pm PDT