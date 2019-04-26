Το road trip του Πατρινού Ιάσονα Μαυρομμάτη σε 6 μεγάλες πόλεις τις Ευρώπης – ΔΕΙΤΕ ΦΩΤΟ

Ο Πατρινός Ιάσονας Μαυρομμάτης συνδύασε τις δυο μεγάλες του αγάπες. Τα ταξίδια και τη φωτογραφία.

Πρόσφατα ταξίδευσε με το αυτοκίνητό του σε 6 μεγάλες πόλεις τις Ευρώπης, γεμίζοντας τη κάρτα μνήμης της φωτογραφικής μηχανής του με πάνω από 1.000 φωτογραφίες.

Όπως μας εξηγεί ο 31χρονος Web Designer και ερασιτέχνης φωτογράφος: «Η φωτογραφία για εμένα ξεκίνησε πριν 3 χρόνια όταν κατάφερα να αποκτήσω και το χρηματικό πόσο να αγοράσω εξοπλισμό. Μαθαίνοντας όπως οι περισσότεροι από το Internet, με τράβηξε έντονα το να θαυμάζω όμορφα τοπία και χρώματα στις φωτογραφίες άλλων. Έτσι με τον αρχικό μου εξοπλισμό μια κάμερα Canon G7X ξεκίνησα να τραβάω φωτογραφίες γύρω από τη Πάτρα για να μπω στην ιδέα της αποτύπωσης μιας εικόνας.

Με το καιρό ανέπτυξα τον εξοπλισμό μου ανέλαβα και δύο μικρές δουλειές κυρίως για την εμπειρία γιατί δεν είναι η εργασία μου, αλλά το χόμπι μου και στη συνέχεια έκανα μεγαλύτερα ταξίδια ώστε να φωτογραφίσω περισσότερα τοπία και πορτραίτα».

Δείτε μερικές φωτογραφίες από τα ταξίδια του Ιάσονα από τη σελίδα του στο Instagram.

Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.

???? Last Tram to get home! ???? jasonblackeye.com #longexpo_addiction #longexposureshots #longexposurecomic #longexposure_photos #longexpoelite #longexposure_shots #longexpo_photogroup #longexpo #longexposureoftheday #longexpolite #longexposition #longexposure_europe #longexpo_scotland #longexposhots #longexpogallery #longexposer #longexposureportrait #longexpohunter #longexposure_official #longexposure_zagreb #longexposure_world #longexposure_croatia #longexposures #longexposure #longexposurephotography #longexpograms #longexposure_kings #longexposure_shot #longexposureshot #longexposurewater

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Jason Blackeye (@jason_blackeye) στις 17 Απρ, 2019 στις 12:28 πμ PDT

 


